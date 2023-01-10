‘1923’: Who Plays Mrs. Beverly Strafford in Episode 4?

In 1923 Episode 4, Mrs. Beverly Strafford arrives at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. Mrs. Strafford is determined to take her daughter Elizabeth away from the Duttons after the violent attack from Banner Creighton. However, Elizabeth has other plans in mind. Here’s what you need to know about the actor who guest stars as Mrs. Strafford in episode 4.

Darren Mann as Jack Dutton and Jessalynn Gilsig as Beverly Strafford in '1923' Episode 4

Jessalyn Gilsig portrayed Mrs. Strafford in ‘1923’ Episode 4

1923 Episode 4 picks back up in the aftermath of Banner Creighton’s brutal attack on the Duttons. Jacob miraculously clings to life. Elizabeth Strafford also survived the gunshot wound she received, though she is running a worrisome fever.

Jessalyn Gilsig portrayed Mrs. Strafford in 1923 Episode 4. Mrs. Strafford soon arrives at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. Her husband Bob died in the battle with Banner’s men, and she is determined to take her daughter to a hospital back east. Mrs. Strafford also tells Jack that if he still wants to marry Elizabeth Strafford, he’ll have to come with them.

However, Elizabeth chooses to stay in Montana with the Duttons and marry Jack. Cara tells Mrs. Strafford that her daughter is free to stay or go as she wishes. Mrs. Strafford storms off in a huff.

Here’s why Jessalyn Gilsig looks so familiar

1923 guest star Jessalyn Gilsig is a 51-year-old actor from Montreal, Canada. She performed extensively in live theater productions and graduated from McGill University. Gilsig studied theater at the American Repertory Theatre’s Institute for Advanced Theatre Training at Harvard University, according to IMDb.

Some of Gilsig’s earliest work on television came in the form of voice acting for children’s shows such as The Little Flying Bears and Young Robin Hood.

The actor is perhaps most well-known for portraying Lauren Davis in Boston Public, Gina Russo in Nip/Tuck, Terri Schuester in Glee, and Siggy Haraldson in Vikings.

Yes well…Terri was ahead of her time.. pic.twitter.com/20NmY28wAb — Jessalyn Gilsig (@JessalynGilsig) January 17, 2022

On Instagram, Jessalyn Gilsig wrote about her experiences on the set of 1923. “Can’t wait for you to see the greats in action!” the actor wrote. “I was lucky enough to swing by for a minute, and Dame @helenmirren was a master class in acting but also grace, collaboration, and humor-everything you could ever hope. Wait until you see her fearless performance with #harrisonford in 1923.”

Cara Dutton stands up to her enemies in ‘1923’ Episode 4

In 1923 Episode 4, Cara Dutton took charge, standing up to Mrs. Strafford, Banner Creighton, and anyone who would cross her family. Cara took her husband’s place at the Livestock Association and warned the men that Jacob is hunting cattle thieves in Wyoming.

Though Banner tried to call Cara’s bluff, he didn’t rattle the Dutton family matriarch. Cara warned him of her nephew Spencer’s eventual arrival in Montana. Back in Africa, Spencer received a letter from his aunt with news of his brother’s death. The letter arrived three months after Cara wrote it and will surely serve as the catalyst for Spencer to come home.

New episodes of 1923 air Sundays on Paramount+.