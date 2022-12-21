‘1923’ Release Time: What Time Are New Episodes Released on Paramount+?

1923 premiered on Paramount+ last Sunday. The Yellowstone prequel follows the early 20th-century Dutton family as they protect their home in times of Prohibition, drought, and the Great Depression. Taylor Sheridan has quite a few shows airing new episodes at the moment, and it can be hard to keep the schedule straight. Here’s what time fans should expect new episodes of 1923 on Paramount+.

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton in ‘1923’ | Emerson Miller/Paramount+

‘1923’ premiered on December 18, 2022

The new series 1923 premiered on Paramount+ on Sunday, December 18. Episode 1 introduced the Dutton family 40 years after the first Yellowstone prequel, 1883. Although she died of an arrow wound, Elsa continues to narrate the series. She explains that her father, James, died in a battle with cow thieves.

Afterward, her mother Margaret wrote and begged James’ brother Jacob to come to help them. He arrived to find Margaret froze to death and her sons John and Spencer Dutton near death. Jacob and his wife Cara raised the boys as their own and turned the ranch into an empire.

Now in 1923, John has a wife named Emma and a son named Jack. In the premiere, Jack prepares for his marriage to Elizabeth Strafford. Meanwhile, Spencer works in Africa as a hired hunter and deals with PTSD from his time spent fighting in WWI.

What time are new episodes of ‘1923’ released on Paramount+?

New episodes of 1923 drop Sundays on Paramount+. The release time for new episodes of 1923 is 3 a.m. ET (midnight PT). The Yellowstone prequel is expected to consist of eight episodes in total, but that’s not all. 1923 has already been renewed for season 2.

It’s also worth noting that Paramount+ won’t release episode 2 of 1923 on Sunday, December 25 (Christmas.) Episode 2 will instead premiere on Jan. 1, 2023. The episode is titled “Nature’s Empty Throne,” according to IMDb.

In the previous episode, Jacob Dutton angered Banner Creighton when he wouldn’t let the man’s sheep graze on his land. Jack found Banner with his herd on the Dutton’s land while pushing cattle into the mountains and was met with a gunshot in his direction.

Taylor Sheridan has several shows airing new episodes every Sunday

Taylor Sheridan fans have a lot of content to choose from right now. Yellowstone is currently in its fifth season. New episodes air on Paramount Network every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. The series dropped episode 7 on December 18, but like 1923 the show won’t return with a new episode until Jan. 1, 2023.

Another Sheridan series is also streaming on Paramount+. Tulsa King premiered on the streaming service on November 13, 2022, and releases new episodes every Sunday. Unlike Yellowstone and 1923, Tulsa King will release a new episode on December 25, 2022.

The series is led by showrunner Terence Winter (The Sopranos). It follows the story of Dwight Manfredi, a mafia capo who leaves prison after serving a 25-year sentence. Realizing there is no place left for Dwight in New York, the mafia sends him to establish their influence in Tulsa.