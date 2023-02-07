‘1923’: Zebrina Is a Real Ghost Ship From the Early 20th Century

In 1923 Episode 5, Spencer and Alexandra prepare for their dangerous journey to Montana. In the early 20th century, crossing the Atlantic ocean was a long and risky trip, and Spencer wants to get it done as fast as possible. He secures passage for himself and his fiancée Alexandra on a small tugboat. The captain tells them tales of the ghost ship Zebrina, which actually existed during this time.

Spencer and Alex encounter a ghost ship in ‘1923’ Episode 5

Spencer Dutton secures passage through the Suez Canal on a tugboat in 1923, Episode 5. The journey certainly won’t be glamorous, and the only passengers on board are Spencer, Alex, and Lucca, the tugboat captain.

At the start of their treacherous journey, Lucca realizes that their boat is approaching an enormous ship and maneuvers it out of the way in the nick of time. Lucca explains that it is abandoned — a ghost ship.

“Boilers blew in the spring, and crew abandoned ship, but she didn’t sink. No, no, and she won’t run aground,” Lucca says. “The current in the channel holds her. Now she lists back and forth hunting captains who don’t pay attention.”

Is the ghost ship from ‘1923’ real? The Zebrina was discovered abandoned in 1917

Later, Lucca tells Spencer and Alex the story of the ghost ship Zebrina. The Zebrina was a British cargo ship hauling coal that eventually ran aground in France. Lucca swears that the ship Zebrina was chasing after his hospital ship.

He also tells Spencer and Alex about spotting thousands of dinghies off the coast of Indonesia. Seagulls swarmed the boats, picking at the dead men inside. Lucca admits that he doesn’t know what happened. “It’s a mystery,” he tells the couple.

The ghost ship Zebrina from 1923 is a real historical mystery. Historic Mysteries writes that the French port of Cherbourg was made aware of the ghost ship Zebrina in 1917.

Rescue and salvage crews approached Zebrina and found her in good condition. In fact, there didn’t seem to be any reason for the crew to abandon the ship. To add to the mystery, the Zebrina had only been at sea for two days. To this day, no trace of the crew has ever been found.

‘1923’ Episode 5 also features the RMS Mauretania.

On Alex and Spencer’s way to board the tugboat in 1923 Episode 5, they pass by the RMS Mauretania. The Mauretania was a real ocean liner that first launched in 1906. According to Great Ocean Liners, the Mauretania was legendary for its speed and was the fastest ocean liner until 1929.

Spencer and Alex board the ship, not to travel but to send a wire to Spencer’s family, telling them he is on his way home. At the end of the episode, Cara receives Spencer’s message, but will Spencer survive his dangerous journey?

New episodes of 1923 air Sundays on Paramount+.