2 of Christina Hall’s Husbands Have an Eerily Similar Past

Christina Hall has been married three times, and two of her husbands, Ant Anstead and Josh Hall, have some surprising similarities. Here’s what the Wheeler Dealers host has in common with the HGTV star’s new husband.

Christina Hall | Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images

Christina Hall’s ex-husband Ant Anstead was a police officer before becoming a TV star

On Nov. 5, Ant Anstead shared an Instagram post revealing that he once worked as a police officer in the UK. The post contained several photos of his son, Hudson, whom Ant shares with his ex-wife, HGTV star Christina Hall.

“What a whirlwind! I haven’t had a moment to breathe!!! But an incredibly fun week!!” the English TV presenter captioned the photo carousel. “James and @beverleyknight came to stay for a few days and we got to go full Halloween mode with Hudzo, letting him choose his own costume. Of all the costumes we looked at – it was quite a process – he was set on being a policeman for Halloween! The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree (I was ex-police back in the UK many years ago).”

Among the images was a photo of three-year-old Hudson posing with two people (likely Ant and his girlfriend, actor Renée Zellweger) wearing ghost costumes.

Christina Hall’s husband Josh Hall was also a police officer

Ant Anstead and Christina Hall finalized their divorced in June 2021. In September of the same year, Christina announced her engagement to Josh Hall.

In April, media outlets reported that Josh and Christina had gotten married in a private ceremony. The couple had another wedding with family and friends in September.

Josh updated his Instagram bio, but until recently it said, “Christina Hall [bride emoji] | Protector of T/B/H. | Dog dad [dog emoji] | Retired [police officer emoji] | Realtor/Investor [house emoji] | Unbroken Productions [film emoji].”

“T/B/H” are the initials of Christina’s three children. Ant Anstead is Hudson’s father, while Tarek El Moussa is the father of Taylor and Brayden. Unbroken Productions is the TV production company Josh and Christina started together.

Like Ant, Josh’s bio reveals that he also worked as a police officer.

Christina Haack secretly marries Josh Hall https://t.co/rD1eb0tzis pic.twitter.com/mWGQvzpL83 — Yahoo Entertainment (@YahooEnt) April 5, 2022

The HGTV star’s husband also has a surprising TV connection

Tarek El Moussa started Flip or Flop with Christina Hall while they were married, and Ant Anstead has worked in television for years. He has hosted several car shows, including Wheeler Dealers, Building Cars Live, and Ant Anstead Master Mechanic.

But Tarek and Ant aren’t Christina Hall’s only husbands with TV connections. Josh Hall’s sisters, Stacie Adams and Jessica Hall, have both appeared on multiple reality shows.

Stacie Adams was on two seasons of MTV’s The Hills, where she was known as “Stacie the Bartender.” She also appeared on Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules as one of Scheana Shay’s bridesmaids (per The List).

Like her sister, Jessica Hall was also on The Hills. Her best friend is the former The Girls Next Door star Kendra Wilkinson, and Jessica appeared on Wilkinson’s spinoff shows Kendra and Kendra On Top.

Josh Hall will make his reality TV debut when he appears on his wife’s HGTV shows in 2023.

