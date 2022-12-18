2 ‘Gilmore Girls’ Actors Have Taken on Roles in Comic-Based Projects

While most Gilmore Girls fans know what Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel have been up to in the years since Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life wrapped production, it can be easy to lose track of the actors who took on supporting character roles. Despite being supporting characters, Keiko Agena, as Lane Kim, and Sean Gunn, as Kirk Gleason, were instrumental in the series’ success. Since the end of Gilmore Girls, they have been busy. While their careers haven’t exactly crossed paths, the former co-stars have worked in the same genre. Both Agena and Gunn have appeared in comic-based projects.

Keiko Agena joined the cast of ‘Doom Patrol’

Keiko Agena might be best known as Lane Kim, but she’s carving out an entirely new character for herself in Doom Patrol. In September 2022, Agena took to Reddit to discuss her upcoming projects and let it slip that she had joined the cast of Doom Patrol. Initially, Agena didn’t share what character she was taking on.

Keiko Agena | Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Now that season 4 of the series, based on a DC superhero team of the same name, has been released, fans can dig in and find out exactly what Agena is up to. In season 4 of the show, Agena takes on the role of Dr. Margaret Wu. She is a scientist at the Bureau of Normalcy. Dr. Wu isn’t the only character introduced in season 4 of the show, and Agena isn’t the only Gilmore Girls actor to appear in a comic-based project.

Sean Gunn has also appeared in comic-based projects

Dr. Margaret Wu is an exciting addition to Agena’s credit list. Still, she isn’t the first Gilmore Girls actor to take on a comic-based role. Sean Gunn did the same years ago. Following his time on Gilmore Girls, Gunn signed on to Guardians of the Galaxy as Kraglin. The franchise is based on a Marvel comic.

Sean Gunn | Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Sean Gunn hasn’t just appeared as Kraglin, though. He also took on a role in The Suicide Squad. The Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad were directed by Gunn’s brother, James Gunn. Gunn recently became the co-chairman of DC Studios, so more comic projects could be in the future for Sean Gunn.

Would Sean Gunn and Keiko Agena return for a second ‘Gilmore Girls’ revival?

While Gunn and Agena have carved out careers for themselves since Gilmore Girls wrapped production, both are open to returning to reprise their roles if a second Netflix revival is ever made. In 2018, Agena told Entertainment Tonight, “I would love to work on another installment of Gilmore Girls.” She went on to say that she thinks there is more story left to tell. Agena has remained active in the fan community in the years since appearing as Lane Kim. She often hosts TV marathons and even answers questions in Reddit AMAs.

Gilmore Girls | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Gunn has spent the years since appearing in Gilmore Girls attending events and interacting with fans, too. He reprised his role as Kirk in the 2016 revival and would likely do it again if approached. Whether or not he’s been contacted about a potential revival remains a mystery.

Lauren Graham, the actor who played Lorelai Gilmore, would like to return. Scott Patterson, the actor who took on the role of Luke Danes, has expressed an interest in returning to Stars Hollow at least one more time, too. The stars, however, would need to align for it to happen. It looks like that might be happening.