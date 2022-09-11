2 of Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids Share the Same Birthday but Are Total Opposites 

Kourtney Kardashian has three kids, and her two sons have the same birthday. No, they’re not twins; the two boys just happened to be born on the exact same date, five years apart. Here’s what we know about Mason Disick and Reign Disick, and what makes them so different despite sharing the same birthday.

The oldest of Kourtney Kardashian’s kids, Mason Disick, was born on Dec. 14, 2009

Fans have seen a lot of Kourtney Kardashian’s kids, including the moment she gave birth to her oldest son, Mason Dash Disick. He was born on Dec. 14, 2009, and Kourtney shared intimate footage from the delivery room on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She memorably pulled Mason out during labor, which she also did with her second child, a daughter named Penelope.

“Kourtney just loves to pull out her own children,” Khloé Kardashian said during the season 7 finale when she was present for Penelope’s delivery.

Several of Kourtney’s family members were in the delivery room when she gave birth to Mason, including her sisters Khloé and Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner.

“The experience was so indescribable and life-changing, and I can’t believe he’s all mine,” Kourtney said (via People).

In October 2016, Kourtney shared that the KUWTK camera crew wasn’t in the delivery room when she gave birth to Mason.

“Scott was filming it for our own purposes, like for a home movie,” she explained. “The birth of my son was such a beautiful experience that I really wanted to share it with people because it was my child. I remember being so terrified to give birth because you see in movies everyone is screaming and it was so crazy and my experience was amazing. I just felt something in me wanted to share that with people.”

The youngest of Kourtney Kardashian’s kids, Reign Disick, was born on Dec. 14, 2014

Reign Aston Disick, the youngest of Kourtney Kardashian’s kids, was born on the same day as his older brother – just a few years later. Kourtney revealed that Reign had always been one of her favorite baby names, and it was on her list of possibilities for Mason. She also considered using the name for Penelope but spelled “Rain” (per Mirror).

Kourtney also revealed that she tried to avoid having her sons share the same birthday. “It is still crazy to me that I have two boys born on the same exact day,” the reality star shared (via Us Weekly). “I really tried to not have it happen, so they could each have their day, but there was no way around it. It is truly so special and meant to be.”

The reality star’s two sons are so different, despite having the same birthday

Two of Kourtney Kardashian’s kids share the same birthday, but their personalities are very different. Fans have watched the boys grow up, and they each have unique characteristics.

Mason Disick seems to be a very protective big brother and cousin. In December 2021, Kim Kardashian shared text messages she received from 12-year-old Mason regarding the safety of her 8-year-old daughter North West. She shared screenshots of Mason suggesting that North be supervised when engaging with fans on social media. He said he didn’t want to “disrespect” North, but he had some advice for her because he “did the exact same thing” and later regretted something he said online. He added at the end, “Just in case for safety” (per People). Kim praised Mason’s messages as “mature” and “insightful.”

Mason shares a close bond with his mother and siblings. Kourtney described co-sleeping with her first two children, who enjoyed sharing a bed with her. But Reign has always been more independent, opting to sleep alone.

“He [Reign] is my only baby who has always slept in his own bed in his own room,” Kourtney shared (via Your Tango). “We didn’t use any training methods for him.”

7-year-old Reign also seems to be a lot sassier than his older brother. He frequently shows his feisty nature in his interactions with the paparazzi.

At Kourtney and Travis Barker’s wedding in May, Reign instructed the paparazzi to take “no pictures,” and at one point even told them to “give us a break” (per Mirror).

And on an episode of The Kardashians, Reign continued to put his adorable sass on display by begging his mother and Barker not to “kiss in French.” “I am going to die. Ew, guys,” he said (per Page Six). “Can you guys not kiss in French again?”

