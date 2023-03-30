2 Major Reasons Nikki Hall Probably Isn’t on ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Right Now

Pauly DelVecchio‘s girlfriend Nikki Hall has yet to be in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6 thus far. Here are a few likely reasons why she has yet to appear in new episodes of the MTV series. And no, it’s not because Nikki and Pauly D have broken up.

Nikki Hall and Pauly DelVecchio | MTV

Did Pauly D and Nikki break up? No, they haven’t

Nikki and Pauly have kept a lot of their relationship out of the spotlight, which is ironic considering they met on the reality dating series Double Shot at Love. When they first started dating in 2020, they kept their relationship a secret until the Double Shot at Love reunion. Still, they don’t often post about each other on social media, which leads many people to believe they’re not together anymore.

But by all accounts, Nikki and Pauly remain a couple in 2023. On March 27, Hall shared a promotional video of Pauly on Instagram to celebrate his 2023 residency at the Marquee Club in Las Vegas. “Mr. Vegas,” she captioned the post with a rose emoji. Outside of that, both reality TV stars mostly use their social media profiles to promote their own work.

So if Nikki and Pauly are still a couple, why hasn’t she been on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation?

Nikki Hall’s Instagram reveals she started a new brand

According to her Instagram bio, Nikki is the CEO and founder of a brand called Bair Bikini, which is “coming soon.” Nikki first announced the bathing suit line in September 2022. “I am terrified and excited to announce the launch of my brand @BairBikini coming soon!” she said on Instagram.

“I have been working on this for the past couple years and it’s becoming very real and close to launching. This process has not been the easiest but nothing worth it ever comes without trial and error. This is my baby… I wanted to be able to give something tangible back to you guys who have supported me all this way.”

In addition to starting a line of bikinis, Nikki has an Amazon storefront and Poshmark account where she shares her favorite finds. Her YouTube channel “Nikki Uncut” is also in the works. With so many projects going on at once, it’s unlikely Nikki has prioritized those over dedicating time to film new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Nikki could be avoiding reality TV after the Angelina wine ordeal

Like Lauren Sorrentino or Chris Buckner, Nikki is part of the significant others crew, but not a full-time Jersey Shore cast member. That means she appears in a handful of episodes here and there, including some of the vacations the cast took in season 5. One of those trips was to California, where the cast visited a Wild’ N Out restaurant.

When they got back to the hotel, Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Guadagnino got into a fight. Nikki got caught in the crosshairs, which resulted in her lime green ensemble getting covered in red wine intended for Vinny.

Both Nikki and Pauly, who tore down the door to the confessional room Angelina was hiding in, were visibly upset about the altercation. Angelina eventually apologized for the ordeal, but the situation could have inspired Nikki to step back from the reality TV series.

There’s still time for Nikki to pop up in season 6, which is currently filming the second half. Watch new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.