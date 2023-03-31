2 Reasons Kate Middleton Will Wear a Tiara to King Charles’ Coronation and 1 Reason She May Not

King Charles III’s coronation is a time for the royal family members, including Catherine, Princess of Wales, to dress their best to represent the monarchy. However, as Charles wishes for a more scaled-back ceremony, the family may take this as a sign to tone down the opulence associated with the event. This declaration could mean Prince William’s wife may or may not wear a tiara to her father-in-law’s coronation. Here are two reasons why she will wear a diamond-encrusted headpiece and one why she may not.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, wears a tiara to a formal royal event | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Coronations are formal royal events where Kate Middleton could wear a tiara

As the Princess of Wales, Kate will most likely wear a tiara for King Charles III’s coronation. Typically, tiaras are worn during formal white-tie events and occasions such as state banquets. The decision to wear a tiara is linked to the dress code of particular circumstances. It is also a personal preference.

A monarch’s crowning usually entails formality and a sense of elegance. Therefore, it would be on par for Kate to wear a tiara for the Westminister Abbey ceremony.

The official announcement regarding Charles’ ceremony confirmed this opulence. “The ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside the queen consort.” The event “will reflect the monarch’s role today, looking toward the future while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”

Charles will be draped in millions of dollars of priceless jewels. He will wear the St. George’s crown, the first and only time Charles will wear this particular headpiece. It’s exceptionally heavy and has been worn by all monarchs over the past century when they are crowned king or queen.

Before the end of the ceremony, the St. Edward’s Crown is changed to the lighter Imperial State Crown. Charles will also likely wear Coronation Armills bracelets, made for Queen Elizabeth II’s 1953 coronation. He will also don the sovereign’s ring, scepter, and orb.

Kate Middleton is the Princess of Wales

Kate Middleton wears the Cartier Halo Tiara on her wedding day to Prince William | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Since being named Princess of Wales, Kate’s status has changed within the royal family. To reflect this, she will likely choose from the many diamond-encrusted tiaras at her disposal to wear during this historical event.

She could don the Cartier Halo she wore on her wedding day to Prince William or her favorite Lover’s Knot tiara. Kate could also wear the Lotus Knot Tiara, historically the princess’s favorite.

“Tiaras were worn by nearly every royal lady at the Queen’s coronation in 1953, as well lots of aristocratic women, but times have certainly changed in 70 years,” Lauren Kiehna of The Court Jeweller told People Magazine.

Kate Middleton may instead wear a fascinator or hat

According to People Magazine, Kate is reportedly considering a different choice of headgear, like a fascinator or a hat. This would be quite a break from tradition for a senior royal attending a formal, very public event.

“I’m certainly hoping we’ll see coronation tiaras, but Charles may be following the example of some of his European counterparts, like the King of the Netherlands, and setting a daytime formal dress code for the event,” Lauren Kiehna explained.

Kate wearing a hat could be part of “the ‘de-formalizing’ of the British royal world that has taken place over the last several decades.”

King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles will be crowned on May 6 at Westminister Abbey. The coronation begins three days of celebration in honor of the new king and queen consort of the United Kingdom.