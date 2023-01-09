The 2 Songs on ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Carrie Underwood Wrote on the Same Day

Carrie Underwood released her album Denim & Rhinstones on June 10, 2022. Denim & Rhinestones is Underwood’s ninth studio album and marks her return to country music after releasing a gospel album called My Savior in 2021. In an interview with Billboard, Underwood revealed that she wrote two songs from Denim & Rhinestones on the same day.

Carrie Underwood | Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Carrie Underwood wrote ‘Wanted Woman’ and ‘Garden’ on the same day

Before Denim & Rhinestones was released, Underwood was interviewed about the album by Billboard. In the interview, Underwood revealed two songs from the album were written on the same day.

“We wrote ‘Wanted Woman’ and ‘Garden’ in the same day. Josh Miller and I had written together on quite a few occasions, and we were talking about our hobbies,” Underwood said. “I’ve really gotten into gardening the past few years, and I pine over it, I plan it, think about it, work in there.”

She continued, “I’m literally in my garden every single day. Right now, I have lots of tomatoes, bell peppers, snap peas, broccoli, onions, zucchini, yellow squash, watermelon, honeydew melon — a lot of things.”

The singer then shared how the inspiration for the song “Garden” came to be.

“We were talking about that and how many life lessons are there in the garden and how soul-filling it is to be there. He had some lyrics and was like, ‘If you reap what you sow/ What kind of garden would you grow?,’ and we went from there,” Underwood told Billboard.

What the song ‘Wanted Woman’ is about

Speaking with Billboard, Underwood shared how the song “Wanted Woman” subvert’s listeners expectations with its title.

“We have the love trifecta: ‘Faster,’ ‘Wanted Woman’ and ‘Pink Champagne.’ On ‘Wanted Woman,’ [songwriter] Josh Miller had the title, and I thought the line ‘you make me feel like a wanted woman’ was a cool way to see the title,” Underwood said.

She continued, “You hear the title and you think of some super-country, wanted by the law feel. And that’s not what it is at all. It’s fresh and we call it the roller-skating song. It’s just fun and carefree.”

‘Crazy Angels’ was ‘one of the last songs’ added to Carrie Underwood’s album

Out of the 12 songs on Denim & Rhinestones, Underwood revealed that “Crazy Angels” was “one of the last songs” added to the Denim & Rhinestones tracklist.

“That was one of the last songs — if not the very last song — to come sliding in at the end. I had written with Lydia Vaughan and David a bit for this album, and Lydia was a co-writer on ‘If I Didn’t Love You’ with [Jason] Aldean,” Underwood told Billboard. “I love working with talented females. We wrote quite a few songs, and that was one that was undeniable. It has kind of some Pat Benatar vibes on it.”

The full tracklist for Denim & Rhinstones can be viewed below.

Denim & Rhinstones tracklist: