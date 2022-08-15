2 Things That Changed in Carrie Bradshaw’s Apartment Between ‘Sex and the City’ and ‘And Just Like That…’ and 2 Things That Didn’t

Sex and the City remains one of the most iconic shows of the 1990s and early 2000s. The famed series, and now its HBO Max reboot, still has fans talking. Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment is, by far, the most easily recognizable space from the original series and one of the most discussed. Not everything has stayed the same, though. Carrie’s apartment went through many changes between the original series and And Just Like That…., the HBO Max reboot. Did you spot them all?

Carrie’s living room space went through multiple changes over the years

Carrie’s living room is the scene of most of the big changes. It’s not its first makeover, either. The space’s redesign was a major plot point in Sex and the City: The Movie.

When fans first caught a glimpse of Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment, her living room was pretty sparse. The room’s main focus was a coffee table, a credenza that held art prints, and a desk where Carrie did most of her writing. Over six seasons, she added more to the room, like a leather chair made by Aidan Shaw and a small television on a rolling cart.

In Sex and the City: The Movie, Carrie upgraded her space after being jilted by Mr. Big. An entertainment and storage unit replaced the credenza. An LED TV found its way into the apartment. A seating area surrounded the entertainment unit, and Carrie’s desk was moved closer to her bed to accommodate everything.

Mario Cantone and Sarah Jessica Parker | Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

The living room of Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment was upgraded once again in And Just Like That… Carrie replaced the TV set and modern storage unit with wall-to-wall bookshelves. A small table, two chairs, and a chaise lounge were the only pieces of furniture. Admittedly, the redesign felt much more like Carrie than the Sex and the City: The Movie styling.

Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment walls got a big upgrade

Perhaps the biggest change in Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment between the original series and the HBO Max reboot was the walls. In the original series, Carrie didn’t invest much in her apartment. The paint was old, bland, and faded. Even after she purchased her pad, she didn’t bother to upgrade much.

Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment | Brian Ach/WireImage

Somewhere along the way, Carrie got bit by the design bug. In And Just Like That… the walls of the famed living room were covered in bold, floral wallpaper. The rest of the apartment was appointed in muted but clean paint. The wall coverings were a huge upgrade from the drab and nondescript paint fans grew used to in Sex and the City.

A couple of things in Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment didn’t change at all

While there were plenty of changes made to Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment, a couple of things stayed mostly the same. Carrie, who was never big on cooking, didn’t have a lot of interest in sprucing up her kitchen. While the cabinets were repainted, from drab eggshell to stark white, sometime between the original series and the HBO Max reboot, that’s pretty much the only thing that changed. Carrie even kept her old coffee pot.

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw | Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

The sex columnist was a creature of habit, and it showed in how she kept the most intimate parts of her home. Carrie was wildly rich by the time And Just Like That… aired, but she never bothered to upgrade her bedside table situation. Instead of a nightstand, Carrie utilized an old chair to hold her rotary phone. The chair used for the purpose in And Just Like That… appears to be the same chair that held Carrie’s phone two decades earlier.

