The 2021 Song Bad Bunny Samples in ‘Efecto’

Bad Bunny included “Efecto” on Un Verano Sin Ti, even sampling another artist’s 2021 hit for his original song. Here’s what we know about the meaning of this song (in English) and the song where the “Esta Si” comes from.

What does Bad Bunny’s ‘Efecto’ mean in English?

Bad Bunny performs during 2022 Made In America at Benjamin Franklin Parkway | Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Roc Nation

As a song released in conjunction with Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny debuted “Efecto,” the 10th song on the 2022 album. Since its Spotify debut, this song has earned over 675 million plays, as well as praise from fans worldwide.

Like other Un Verano Sin Ti tracks, “Efecto” details the narrator’s relationship with a woman. The song mainly details their lust over this person, describing the “effect” their encounter had.

“I don’t know if it’s a coincidence that I feel this way,” the Genius English pre-chorus translation reads. “Every time you’re close to me / Tell me what you did to me, what drug did you give me / ‘Cause I haven’t been the same ever since that night.”

The singer then compares this love interest to a drug, saying, “Baby, you’re my drug, don’t slow it down tonight Bеcause the drug is starting to kick in.” Bad Bunny also mentions Xanax in the song, saying that this person is the one who “controls” him.

Bad Bunny samples another artist in the ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ song ‘Efecto’

Bad Bunny is the primary performer credited on “Efecto,” as well as the sole songwriter. La Paciencia, Marco “MAG” Borrero, and Bass Charity acted as producers of this song. There was also a sample from an already-released track.

According to Song Facts, “that’s Dominican urban music artist Chimbala who repeats ‘Esta no, esta sí’ on the post-chorus. It’s a sample of the 2021 track ‘Esta Si’ performed by Chimbala, Dowba Montana, and Chuky73.”

“Esta Si,” which holds over 7 million Spotify plays, was released as a Chimbala single. There’s no word regarding Bad Bunny’s connection to this song, although it appears only in Un Verano Sin Ti’s “Efecto.”

‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ featured several hits by Bad Bunny — including ‘Titi Me Preguntó’ and ‘Me Porto Bonito’

“Efecto” aside, Bad Bunny sampled other artists for Un Verano Sin Ti. “Titi Me Preguntó” samples Santos’ 1999 track “No Te Puedo Olvidar.” The bachata snippet can best be heard at the beginning of Bad Bunny’s song.

The album, as a whole, credits Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio) as the predominant songwriter. That includes songs like “Me Porto Bonito,” “Titi Me Pregunto,” and “Después de la Playa.”

Several songs from this collection featured up-and-coming artists. For “Otro Atardecer,” that included the indie pop group The Marías, while Tony Dize appeared on “La Corriente.” Of course, most music by Bad Bunny is available for streaming on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

RELATED: Rihanna’s 2020 Savage X Fenty Show Features Musical Performances by Bad Bunny, Rosalía, Travis Scott, and More