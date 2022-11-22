2022 AMAs: The 3 Best Performances of the Night

Every year, artists from every corner of the music industry come together for the American Music Awards, the biggest fan-voted award show of the year. On top of the awards, viewers also tune in for performances from many of music’s hottest artists today. The 2022 American Music Awards featured some memorable performances.

(L-R) GloRilla and Cardi B | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp

Cardi B and GloRilla perform ‘Tomorrow 2’

Migos rapper Takeoff’s funeral took place nine days before the American Music Awards, and Cardi B has spent much of the time since his tragic death on November 1 mourning the death of the rapper. Takeoff is the cousin of Cardi B’s husband, Offset.

Still, Cardi took the stage at the AMAs for a surprise appearance and successfully concealed any hint that she was in mourning. Together with up-and-coming rapper GloRilla, the two performed their hit song “Tomorrow 2” from GloRilla’s new EP Anyway, Life’s Great… It marked the first time Cardi performed publicly in 2022.

P!nk’s tribute to Olivia Newton-John with ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’

The death of Olivia Newton-John in August 2022 was a tremendous loss to the world of music. The Australian singer rose to fame with her starring role in the hit movie Grease, where she made songs like the longing “Hopelessly Devoted to You” famous.

At the 2022 American Music Awards, singer P!nk was tasked with performing a tribute to Newton-John in addition to a separate performance of her new single “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” to open the show. P!nk brought the house down with her performance of “Hopelessly Devoted to You.” The song hit No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the late 1970s and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song (though it lost out to Donna Summer’s smash hit “Last Dance” from the movie Thank God It’s Friday).

Getting to pay tribute to Newton-John was an honor for P!nk. “She was an icon,” the singer told People magazine of the “absolute legend.”

“She was a kind person,” P!nk continued. “And she was really supportive of younger artists and she was present and [had] songs for days. She just was very unique, but you can’t think of another person like her.”

Anitta and Missy Elliott performing ‘Lobby’

Missy Elliott has earned her spot among the pantheon of rap legends thanks to her two decades of contributions to music and entertainment at large. Whenever she appears at award shows and other events, it’s always an exciting moment.

At the 2022 American Music Awards, Missy Elliott joined Brazilian superstar singer Anitta for a performance of their collab “Lobby” from Anitta’s 2022 album Versions of Me. Their duet followed Anitta’s solo performance of her smash hit “Envolver.” Elliott moved around the stage with ease and hit the dance moves with precision, showing that her status as a legend can’t be contested.

Anitta won the award for Favorite Female Latin Artist at the 2022 AMAs, becoming the first Brazilian artist in history to win an American Music Award.

