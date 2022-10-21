2022 AMAs: How and When to Watch

The 2022 American Music Awards are quickly approaching, and fans are gearing up to celebrate the past year in music and honor some of its biggest artists at the iconic award show, from Bad Bunny to Beyoncé. But just how can you watch the ceremony live, and when does it take place?

When are the 2022 American Music Awards (AMAs)?

The American Music Awards have traditionally taken place on the Sunday before Thanksgiving for nearly 20 years, dating back to 2003. In 2022, the American Music Awards will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 20.

Previous hosts for the AMAs include Cardi B, Taraji P. Henson, Ciara, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

How to watch the 2022 AMAs

The American Music Awards are broadcast live on ABC and ABC’s website, so you’ll need a cable provider to watch the show live. If you have Hulu, you can watch the show the following day on the streaming service.

How to vote for nominees at the 2022 American Music Awards

The American Music Awards are one of the few award shows where fans can participate in the voting process. If you’d like to contribute to the process, there are two ways you can let your voice be heard and vote: either on Twitter or on the AMAs website.

Bad Bunny leads the pack of nominees

At the 2022 American Music Awards, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny leads the pack of nominees, thanks to his smash album Un Verano Sin Ti released in May. In total, the “Titi Me Preguntó” rapper has eight total nominations at the 2022 AMAs. Bad Bunny himself up for Artist of the Year, Favorite Touring Artist, Favorite Male Pop Artist, and Favorite Male Latin Artist, while Un Verano Sin Ti is nominated for both Favorite Pop Album and Favorite Latin Album. “Me Porto Bonito,” his single from Un Verano Sin Ti that reached the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, is up for Favorite Music Video and Favorite Latin Song.

Behind Bad Bunny are superstar artists Beyoncé, Drake, and Taylor Swift, who each have six nominations to their name this year. Beyoncé released her highly-anticipated seventh studio album Renaissance in July 2022, marking the Grammy-winning artist’s first solo project in six years. Drake released his album Honestly, Nevermind in June 2022. Taylor Swift’s re-recorded album Red (Taylor’s Version) was released in November 2021 continues to rack up award nominations.

Adele, Harry Styles, and The Weeknd are next in line, with five nominations each to their names. Adele returned to music in November 2021 with her fourth studio album 30. The Weeknd kicked off 2022 with his album Dawn FM, released in early January. Harry Styles released his hit album Harry’s House in May 2022.

