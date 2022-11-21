2022 American Music Awards Predictions: Favorite Pop Album

On Nov. 20, the 2022 American Music Awards will be held in Los Angeles. Multiple popular albums from the past year received nominations for Favorite Pop Album at the upcoming music award show. Here are Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s predictions for Favorite Pop Album at the 2022 AMAs.

A look at the nominees for Favorite Pop Album at the 2022 AMAs

Favorite Pop Album is a fan-voted award, and voting for the 2022 AMAs closed on Nov. 14. Each year, the award honors what fans deem the best pop album of the past year.

At the 2022 AMAs, six albums are nominated for Favorite Pop Album.

2022 Favorite Pop Album nominees:

30, Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny

Renaissance, Beyoncé

Harry’s House, Harry Styles

Red (Taylor’s Version), Taylor Swift

Dawn FM, The Weeknd

Beyoncé could win Favorite Pop Album

In the Favorite Pop Album category, Swift and Styles seem like clear favorites. During the non-televised awards, Swift won Favorite Female Pop Artist and Styles won Favorite Male Pop Artist.

However, Beyoncé was awarded Favorite Female R&B Artist and Favorite R&B Album for Renaissance earlier in the night.

Because of this, Beyoncé’s album Renaissance could end up being the winner. The album reached acclaim when it was released, and anticipation for Beyoncé’s 2023 tour is quite high.

With Renaissance, it is Beyoncé’s first time being nominated for Favorite Pop Album, so there is less precedence to compare to past years in the category.

Taylor Swift could still end up winning

Like Beyoncé, Swift has also already won multiple awards in different categories and genres at the 2022 AMAs. Swift was nominated for and won Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Country Album for Red (Taylor’s Version).

Swift has also already won Favorite Pop Album four times. The singer previously won in 2021 with evermore, in 2019 with Lover, in 2018 with Reputation, and in 2015 with 1989. The singer has also been nominated in the category eight times counting the recent 2022 nomination.

With Red (Taylor’s Version) already winning in the country category, it’s possible votes could be split or fans focused on voting for Swift for the Artist of the Year award.

If this happens and Beyoncé does not win, Styles seems like the next option to take home Favorite Pop Album. Styles won the award in 2020 with Fine Line, beating Swift’s album folklore.

The singer’s former band One Direction also beat Swift for Best Pop Album in 2013. When one looks at fandom voting patterns and size, it seems quite possible that Styles could pull an upset.

However, with how popular all of the nominated albums and artists are, an upset would still be considered a likely choice.

The 2022 AMAs will premiere on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

