2022 CMA Awards: The Complete List of Winners
Every year, country music’s biggest stars come together for the Country Music Association Awards. The 2022 ceremony held at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena saw the return of Luke Bryan as host of the show, first taking the reins in 2021; in 2022, Bryan was joined by retired football star Peyton Manning as co-host.
The show featured performances from artists of all calibers, from legends like Reba McEntire (who performed a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn with Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood) to newcomers like Cody Johnson. Johnson, in particular, won big at the ceremony: the independent artist took home the awards for Single of the Year and Music Video of the Year for his song “‘Til You Can’t.” Even Katy Perry made an appearance at the show, performing a duet with singer Thomas Rhett.
Entertainer of the Year
- Luke Combs
- Miranda Lambert
- Chris Stapleton
- Carrie Underwood
- Morgan Wallen
WINNER: Luke Combs
Female Vocalist of the Year
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Carly Pearce
- Carrie Underwood
- Lainey Wilson
WINNER: Lainey Wilson
Male Vocalist of the Year
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Cody Johnson
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
WINNER: Chris Stapleton
Vocal Group of the Year
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion
- Zac Brown Band
WINNER: Old Dominion
Vocal Duo of the Year
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- LOCASH
- Maddie & Tae
WINNER: Brothers Osbourne
New Artist of the Year
- HARDY
- Walker Hayes
- Cody Johnson
- Parker McCollum
- Lainey Wilson
WINNER: Lainey Wilson
Album of the Year
- Growin’ Up – Luke Combs
- Humble Quest – Maren Morris
- Palomino – Miranda Lambert
- Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ – Lainey Wilson
- Time, Tequila & Therapy – Old Dominion
WINNER: Growin Up – Luke Combs
Single of the Year
- “Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan
- “Half of My Hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney
- “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
- “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
- “You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton
WINNER: “‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
Song of the Year
- “Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis
- “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
- “Sand In My Boots” – Morgan Wallen
- “Things a Man Outta Know” – Lainey Wilson
- “You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton
WINNER: “Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis
Music Video of the Year
- “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” – Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton
- “Longneck Way to Go” – Midland feat. Jon Pardi
- “Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson
- “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
- “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
WINNER: “‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
Musical Event of the Year
- “Beers on Me” – Dierks Bentley with BRELAND and HARDY
- “If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
- “Longneck Way to Go” – Midland featuring Jon Pardi
- “Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson
- “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
WINNER: “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
Musician of the Year
- Jenny Fleenor, fiddle
- Paul Franklin, steel guitar
- Brent Mason, guitar
- Ilya Toshinskiy, banjo
- Derek Wells, guitar
WINNER: Jenny Fleenor, fiddle
