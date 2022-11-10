2022 CMA Awards: The Complete List of Winners

Every year, country music’s biggest stars come together for the Country Music Association Awards. The 2022 ceremony held at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena saw the return of Luke Bryan as host of the show, first taking the reins in 2021; in 2022, Bryan was joined by retired football star Peyton Manning as co-host.

The show featured performances from artists of all calibers, from legends like Reba McEntire (who performed a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn with Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood) to newcomers like Cody Johnson. Johnson, in particular, won big at the ceremony: the independent artist took home the awards for Single of the Year and Music Video of the Year for his song “‘Til You Can’t.” Even Katy Perry made an appearance at the show, performing a duet with singer Thomas Rhett.

Luke Bryan | Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

WINNER: Luke Combs

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

WINNER: Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

WINNER: Chris Stapleton

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

WINNER: Old Dominion

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

WINNER: Brothers Osbourne

New Artist of the Year

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Lainey Wilson

WINNER: Lainey Wilson

Album of the Year

Growin’ Up – Luke Combs

Humble Quest – Maren Morris

Palomino – Miranda Lambert

Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ – Lainey Wilson

Time, Tequila & Therapy – Old Dominion

WINNER: Growin Up – Luke Combs

Single of the Year

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan

“Half of My Hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

“’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton

WINNER: “‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

Song of the Year

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

“Sand In My Boots” – Morgan Wallen

“Things a Man Outta Know” – Lainey Wilson

“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton

WINNER: “Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis

Music Video of the Year

“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” – Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton

“Longneck Way to Go” – Midland feat. Jon Pardi

“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

“’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

WINNER: “‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

Musical Event of the Year

“Beers on Me” – Dierks Bentley with BRELAND and HARDY

“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

“Longneck Way to Go” – Midland featuring Jon Pardi

“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

WINNER: “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

Musician of the Year

Jenny Fleenor, fiddle

Paul Franklin, steel guitar

Brent Mason, guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, banjo

Derek Wells, guitar

WINNER: Jenny Fleenor, fiddle

