2022 CMA Awards: How to Watch and Who’s Presenting

The 56th Annual Country Music Awards will take place on Nov. 9 in Nashville, Tennessee. Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will be hosting the award show, and stars like Katy Perry, Kelsea Ballerini, and more are expected to perform. Here’s how country music fans can watch the upcoming 2022 CMA Awards.

(L-R) Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning | Art Streiber/ABC via Getty Images

There are multiple ways to watch the 2022 CMA Awards

The 2022 CMA Awards will be held at the Bridgestone Arena. One way to watch the award show is by attending the event in person.

Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster, and there are a limited number of tickets available starting at $240.

For music fans who want to watch the 2022 CMA Awards from the comfort of their home, there are two ways to watch the award show.

The 2022 CMA Awards will be broadcast on ABC, a TV network available through cable and satellite packages. To find out if one is able to watch ABC, fans must check with their cable or satellite provider. The live broadcast will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

If fans do not have access to ABC, the award show will be available to watch on Hulu on Nov. 10. A Hulu plan with ads costs $7.99 a month, and a Hulu plan without ads costs $14.99 a month.

You heard it here FIRST, folks! ?? Watch the #CMAawards to see unforgettable performances, amazing collaborations, and more THIS Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/5b7H2fLYOh — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 5, 2022

RELATED: Luke Bryan ‘Never Thought Twice’ About Adopting His Nieces and Nephew

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will host the award show

The CMA Awards will surely be a fun night because Bryan and Manning will be the event’s hosts. Bryan has hosted the award show before, and because Bryan and Manning are friends, they have great chemistry on camera.

In an interview with People Magazine, Bryan shared how excited he is to co-host the upcoming award show with Manning.

“Peyton’s always been a huge country music supporter and fan, and obviously he’s a ginormous star beyond being a football star,” Bryan told People Magazine.

The singer continued, “He touches a different audience than me, so I think it helps us get into more households and maybe more people tune in to see what kind of crazy shenanigans he and I may be up to.”

It's getting HOT in Nashville because the stars of #CMAawards are HEATING THINGS UP! In just THREE days, watch some of the hottest performances live on Country Music's Biggest Night! ??? pic.twitter.com/k3ZdWyfLcZ — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 6, 2022

RELATED: Luke Combs Announced a Gender Reveal For Emotional Fans at a Concert: ‘This Was a First’

Celebrities will present at the 2022 CMA Awards

At the upcoming CMA Awards, multiple celebrities are expected to take the stage to present awards throughout the night. According to the official CMA Awards website, the celebrities presenting are musicians, athletes, and actors.

Manning won’t be the only professional athlete in attendance at the CMA Awards because MLB player Mookie Betts is expected to present.

Actors Jessica Chastain, Sarah Drew, Cole Hauser, Rex Linn, and Michael Shannon are presenters at the 2022 award show, and HGTV stars Ben and Erin Napier will also present.

The musicians presenting at the award show include Wynonna Judd, BRELAND, Jordan Davis, Tyler Hubbard, Lady A, Little Big Town, Parker McCollum, Reba McEntire, Jeannie Seely, and Lainey Wilson.

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Idolizes Dolly Parton but Doesn’t Want Her Career