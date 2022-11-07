2022 CMA Awards: Katy Perry, Reba McEntire, and More Set to Perform
On Nov. 9, the 56th Annual Country Music Awards will be held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will host the award show, and multiple celebrities are expected to perform throughout the night. Here’s a list of performers country fans can expect to see during the 2022 CMA Awards.
Who is performing at the 2022 CMA Awards?
The CMA Awards is one of the biggest nights in country music. Because of this, fans can expect a list of stellar performers.
Luckily for fans, the CMA Awards have already publicized who will be performing on Nov. 9. The full list of performers can be viewed below.
2022 CMA Awards performers:
- Jimmie Allen
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Dierks Bentley
- Brothers Osborne
- Luke Bryan
- Brandy Clark
- Kelly Clarkson
- Luke Combs
- Caylee Hammack
- HARDY
- Cody Johnson
- Elle King
- Marcus King
- Miranda Lambert
- Patty Loveless
- Ashley McBryde
- Reba McEntire
- John Osborne
- Jon Pardi
- Carly Pearce
- Katy Perry
- Pillbox Patti
- Chris Stapleton
- Cole Swindell
- The Black Keys
- The War and Treaty
- Thomas Rhett
- Carrie Underwood
- Morgan Wallen
- Lainey Wilson
- Zac Brown Band.
Multiple celebrities will present at the award show
In addition to a wide range of stars performing at the 2022 CMA Awards, actors, musicians, and an athlete will take the stage to present categories at the award show.
The full list of presenters can be viewed below.
2022 CMA Awards presenters:
- Mookie Betts
- Jessica Chastain
- Sarah Drew
- Cole Hauser
- Rex Linn
- Michael Shannon
- Ben Napier
- Erin Napier
- Wynonna Judd
- BRELAND
- Jordan Davis
- Tyler Hubbard
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Parker McCollum
- Reba McEntire
- Jeannie Seely
- Lainey Wilson.
Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will host the 2022 CMA Awards
In addition to performing at the 2022 CMA Awards, Bryan is also hosting the award show with former NFL player Peyton Manning.
“Peyton’s always been a huge country music supporter and fan, and obviously he’s a ginormous star beyond being a football star,” Bryan told People Magazine.
He continued, “He touches a different audience than me, so I think it helps us get into more households and maybe more people tune in to see what kind of crazy shenanigans he and I may be up to.”
How to watch the 2022 CMA Awards
If fans don’t want to attend the CMA Awards in person, there are two ways to watch the award show.
ABC will broadcast the 2022 CMA Awards on Nov. 9 starting at 8 p.m. ET. In order to watch the award show on ABC, viewers must have the TV network included in their cable or satellite package.
If fans don’t have access to ABC, the 2022 CMA Awards will be available to watch on the streaming platform Hulu on Nov. 10.
