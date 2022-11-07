2022 CMA Awards: Katy Perry, Reba McEntire, and More Set to Perform

On Nov. 9, the 56th Annual Country Music Awards will be held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will host the award show, and multiple celebrities are expected to perform throughout the night. Here’s a list of performers country fans can expect to see during the 2022 CMA Awards.

Who is performing at the 2022 CMA Awards?

The CMA Awards is one of the biggest nights in country music. Because of this, fans can expect a list of stellar performers.

Luckily for fans, the CMA Awards have already publicized who will be performing on Nov. 9. The full list of performers can be viewed below.

2022 CMA Awards performers:

Jimmie Allen

Kelsea Ballerini

Dierks Bentley

Brothers Osborne

Luke Bryan

Brandy Clark

Kelly Clarkson

Luke Combs

Caylee Hammack

HARDY

Cody Johnson

Elle King

Marcus King

Miranda Lambert

Patty Loveless

Ashley McBryde

Reba McEntire

John Osborne

Jon Pardi

Carly Pearce

Katy Perry

Pillbox Patti

Chris Stapleton

Cole Swindell

The Black Keys

The War and Treaty

Thomas Rhett

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Zac Brown Band.

Multiple celebrities will present at the award show

In addition to a wide range of stars performing at the 2022 CMA Awards, actors, musicians, and an athlete will take the stage to present categories at the award show.

The full list of presenters can be viewed below.

2022 CMA Awards presenters:

Mookie Betts

Jessica Chastain

Sarah Drew

Cole Hauser

Rex Linn

Michael Shannon

Ben Napier

Erin Napier

Wynonna Judd

BRELAND

Jordan Davis

Tyler Hubbard

Lady A

Little Big Town

Parker McCollum

Reba McEntire

Jeannie Seely

Lainey Wilson.

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will host the 2022 CMA Awards

In addition to performing at the 2022 CMA Awards, Bryan is also hosting the award show with former NFL player Peyton Manning.

“Peyton’s always been a huge country music supporter and fan, and obviously he’s a ginormous star beyond being a football star,” Bryan told People Magazine.

He continued, “He touches a different audience than me, so I think it helps us get into more households and maybe more people tune in to see what kind of crazy shenanigans he and I may be up to.”

How to watch the 2022 CMA Awards

If fans don’t want to attend the CMA Awards in person, there are two ways to watch the award show.

ABC will broadcast the 2022 CMA Awards on Nov. 9 starting at 8 p.m. ET. In order to watch the award show on ABC, viewers must have the TV network included in their cable or satellite package.

If fans don’t have access to ABC, the 2022 CMA Awards will be available to watch on the streaming platform Hulu on Nov. 10.

