2022 CMA Awards: The Biggest Moments of the Night

The 2022 Country Music Association Awards took place on November 9 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, and the show was filled with unforgettable moments featuring some of the biggest names in country music. Luke Bryan returned as host for the second year in a row, this year joined by retired football star Peyton Manning as co-host.

Morgan Wallen | Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, and Carrie Underwood paid tribute to Loretta Lynn

The show started out with a touching tribute to late country music icon Loretta Lynn, who died in October 2022 at the age of 90. Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, and Carrie Underwood joined forces to pay homage to Lynn.

Underwood started off the performance with a rendition of Lynn’s song “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man).” Lambert followed with “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind),” and McEntire sang “You’re Lookin’ at Country.” The trio closed out the tribute with a touching performance of Lynn’s autobiographical calling card, “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

Wynonna Judd’s emotional moment

Following the death of Naomi Judd earlier this year, her daughter Wynonna Judd has been tasked with carrying on The Judds’ legacy. When Wynonna took the stage to present the award for Best Vocal Duo — which The Judds won decades ago — she took a moment to acknowledge the death of her mother and how she’s found strength in carrying on.

“In death there is life, and here I am,” Wynonna said. “Thank you for your love and your support.” The Brothers Osbourne, who won the award, kept Wynonna on stage to praise her and her mother for inspiring them.

Katy Perry and Thomas Rhett performed together

Pop singer Katy Perry was in attendance at the show in Nashville. She joined Thomas Rhett for a performance of their emotional collab “Where We Started,” dressed in a black cowboy hat and denim dress.

Alan Jackson received the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award

Legendary country singer Alan Jackson received this year’s Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. He follows the likes of Loretta Lynn (who received the award in 2021), Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, and Willie Nelson. To mark the occasion, Dierks Bentley, Carrie Underwood, Jon Pardi, and Lainey Wilson gave a tribute performance to Jackson.

“I’ve definitely lived the American dream,” Jackson said in his acceptance speech. “And I’m still living that honky tonk dream, y’all.”

Lainey Wilson won New Artist of the Year

Singer Lainey Wilson received the award for New Artist of the Year, and was overwhelmed by receiving the honor.

“If you know me, you know that I am rarely speechless, and I feel pretty speechless right now,” she said in her acceptance speech. She thanked her family and her hometown of Baskin, Louisiana, which boasts a population of just 200 people. “We just gettin’ started, let’s go!”

Elle King and The Black Keys honored the late Jerry Lee Lewis with a performance of ‘Great Balls of Fire’

Jerry Lee Lewis was another music icon lost in the months leading up to the CMA Awards: the “Great Balls of Fire” singer died in October 2022, just a few weeks after Loretta Lynn.

To pay tribute to Lewis, singer Elle King was joined by band The Black Keys for a larger-than-life performance fitting for a tribute to a larger-than-life person. King and the Black Keys performed his iconic song “Great Balls of Fire” as King played a piano with her hands and feet, all while wearing a pair of leather pants that had Lewis’ nickname, “The Killer,” emblazoned on them. Eventually, the piano becomes a great ball of fire itself as it burst into flames.

