2022 Emmy Nominations: ‘Severance’ Fans Are Outraged by Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, and Tramell Tillman’s Snubs

Apple TV+‘s fascinating workplace thriller, Severance, received several 2022 Emmy Awards nominations. While most fans were excited to see the show earn recognition, some were outraged that stars like Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, and Tramell Tillman got snubbed.

‘Severance’ received 14 Emmy nominations

Here's our NEW Official Trailer for #Severance. Excited to finally share this show!



Starts streaming on @appletv Feb 18. https://t.co/2tflQi6bP0 pic.twitter.com/F3E7tIdod4 — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) January 18, 2022

Severance premiered on Apple TV+ in February 2022. The nine-episode season concluded in April.

The sci-fi series follows Mark Scout (Adam Scott), an employee of a mysterious company called Lumon Industries who opts to disconnect his work memories from his outside life and vice versa. He soon learns the company’s “severance” program isn’t at all what it seems.

Severance was well received by critics and audiences alike and holds a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes. It received 14 Primetime Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series.

Director Ben Stiller and writer/creator Dan Erickson also earned respective nods. Adam Scott picked up an Outstanding Lead Actor nomination. And three of his co-stars — Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, and Christopher Walken — were recognized for their supporting roles.

Some fans were outraged that other ‘Severance’ cast members were snubbed

Severance cast Dan Erickson, Zach Cherry, Ben Stiller, Britt Lower, Patricia Arquette, and Tramell Tillman | Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Most fans were thrilled to see Severance get nominations in the top Emmy categories. But some were shocked to see their favorite cast members snubbed.

Fans felt that stars like Britt Lower and Zach Cherry were also worthy of supporting honors. Many were especially frustrated that standout star Tramell Tillman didn’t get the recognition he deserved.

“I’ve been both a Walken and Turturro fan for decades,” one Reddit user wrote. “But I can’t understand them being nominated over Lower or Tillman for this show specifically.”

In a parallel universe, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, and especially the creepy but magnetic Tramell Tillman are also Emmy nominees for their incredible performances in Severance. — Ariel Rojas (@arielrojasPH) July 13, 2022

“Those were weird snubs,” another Redditor added. “Especially Tramell who I thought was the best Supporting Actor in the show!” Some fans were also surprised to see Christopher Walken get nominated. He’s undoubtedly a brilliant actor, but he had little screen time compared to the other stars.

” I’m a Christopher Walken fan but this is def some lifetime achievement s–t,” a Reddit fan suggested. “He was no better than Lower or Tillman — and nowhere near as consequential. I don’t understand it and I never will.”

This year's ridiculous Emmy snub: Tramell Tillman not getting nominated for supporting actor for Milchick in Severance. That is totally insane, especially since the show got all sorts of noms. — Ben Dowsett (@Ben_Dowsett) July 12, 2022

“Walken was great but did a lot less,” another Redditor wrote. “Tillman had so much range and versatility.”

‘Severance’ Season 2 is happening

Tillman, Lower, and Cherry were snubbed by the Emmys this time around. But hopefully, they’ll get the recognition they deserve with Severance Season 2.

The show was renewed by Apple TV+ in April, just days before the finale aired. While no official production or release dates have been announced, Erickson did reveal what he has in mind for the new season.

“There’s definitely going to be some expansion of the world,” he told Esquire. “Within Lumon, we’re going to see more of the building, and we’ll see more of the outside world, too — There’s a sense of what Lumon is trying to do and the role that our main characters are going to play in that, and where it all will culminate.”

Season 1 of Severance is available to stream on Apple TV+.

