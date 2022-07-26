2022 MTV VMAs: The Complete List of Nominees
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will take place on Aug. 28. With the music award show just over a month away, MTV announced 2022 nominees on July 26.
Artists including Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, and BTS all earned multiple nominations. The complete list of nominees for the 2022 MTV VMAs can be viewed below.
Video of the Year
- Doja Cat, “Woman”
- Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”
- Ed Sheeran, “Shivers”
- Harry Styles – “As It Was“
- Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal” – Geffen Records
- Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”
Song of the Year
- Adele, “Easy on Me”
- Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”
- Doja Cat, “Woman”
- Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”
- Lizzo, “About D*** Time”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Harry Styles
- Jack Harlow
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
Best New Artist
- Baby Keem
- Dove Cameron
- Gayle
- Latto
- Måneskin
- Seventeen
Push Performance of the Year
- Griff, “One Night”
- Remi Wolf, “Sexy Villain”
- Nessa Barrett, “I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead”
- Seventeen, “Rock With You”
- Mae Muller, “Better Days”
- Gayle, “abcdefu”
- Shenseea, “R U That”
- Omar Apollo, “Tamagotchi”
- Wet Leg, “Chaise Longue”
- Muni Long, “Baby Boo”
- Doechii, “Persuasive”
Best Collaboration
- Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”
- Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”
- Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
- Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa, “Sweetest Pie”
- Post Malone & The Weeknd, “One Right Now”
- Rosalía ft. The Weeknd, “La Fama”
- The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
Best Pop
- Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”
- Doja Cat, “Woman”
- Ed Sheeran, “Shivers”
- Harry Styles, “As It Was”
- Lizzo, “About D*** Time”
- Olivia Rodrigo, “Traitor”
Best K-pop
- BTS, “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”
- Itzy, “Loco”
- Lisa, “Lalisa”
- Seventeen, “Hot”
- Stray Kids, “Maniac”
- Twice, “The Feels”
Best Hip-Hop
- Eminem & Snoop Dogg: “From the D 2 the LBC”
- Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait for U”
- Kendrick Lamar, “N95”
- Latto, “Big Energy”
- Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby, “Do We Have a Problem?”
- Pusha T, “Diet Coke”
Best R&B
- Alicia Keys, “City of Gods (Part II)”
- Chlöe, “Have Mercy”
- H.E.R., “For Anyone”
- Normani ft. Cardi B, “Wild Side”
- Summer Walker, SZA, & Cardi B, “No Love” (Extended Version)
- The Weeknd, “Out Of Time”
Best Rock
- Foo Fighters, “Love Dies Young”
- Jack White,“ Taking Me Back”
- Muse, “Won’t Stand Down”
- Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer”
- Shinedown, “Planet Zero”
- Three Days Grace, “So Called Life”
Best Alternative
- Avril Lavigne ft. Blackbear, “Love It When You Hate Me”
- Imagine Dragons & JID, “Enemy”
- Machine Gun Kelly ft. Willow, “Emo Girl”
- Måneskin, “I Wanna Be Your Slave”
- Panic! at the Disco, “Viva Las Vengeance”
- Twenty One Pilots, “Saturday”
- Willow & Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker, “G R O W”
Best Latin
- Anitta, “Envolver”
- Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”
- Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”
- Daddy Yankee, “Remix”
- Farruko, “Pepas”
- J Balvin & Skrillex, “In Da Getto”
Video for Good
- Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5”
- Latto, “P*ssy”
- Lizzo, “About D*** Time”
- Rina Sawayama, “This Hell”
- Stromae, ”Fils de Joie”
Best Metaverse Performance
- Blackpink the Virtual | PUBG
- BTS | Minecraft
- Charli XCX | Roblox
- Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave
- Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite
- Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox
Best Longform Video
- Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles
- Foo Fighters, Studio 666
- Kacey Musgraves, Star-Crossed
- Madonna, Madame X
- Olivia Rodrigo, Driving Home 2 U
- Taylor Swift, “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Best Cinematography
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”
- Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran, “Bam Bam”
- Harry Styles, “As It Was”
- Kendrick Lamar, “N95”
- Normani ft. Cardi B, “Wild Side”
- Taylor Swift, “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Best Direction
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”
- Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”
- Ed Sheeran, “Shivers”
- Harry Styles, “As It Was”
- Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
- Taylor Swift, “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Best Art Direction
- Adele, “Oh My God”
- Doja Cat, “Get Into It (Yuh)”
- Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”
- Kacey Musgraves, “Simple Times”
- Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
- Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa, “Sweetest Pie”
Best Visual Effects
- Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”
- Coldplay & BTS, “My Universe”
- Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5”
- Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
- Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa, “Sweetest Pie”
- The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
Best Choreography
- BTS, “Permission to Dance”
- Doja Cat, “Woman”
- FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd, “Tears In The Club”
- Harry Styles, “As It Was”
- Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
- Normani ft. Cardi B, “Wild Side”
Best Editing
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”
- Doja Cat, “Get Into It (Yuh)”
- Olivia Rodrigo, “Brutal”
- Rosalía, “Saoko”
- Taylor Swift, “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
- The Weeknd, “Take My Breath”
The complete list of winners can also be viewed here. The 2022 MTV VMAs will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Aug. 28.