2022 MTV VMAs: The Complete List of Winners

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards took place on Aug. 28. At the music award show, artists like Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, and Harry Styles won big. The 2022 MTV VMAs also featured performances by BLACKPINK, Anitta, Nicki Minaj, and more. The complete list of winners from the 2022 MTV VMAs can be viewed below.

Taylor Swift | Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Video of the Year

WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

Doja Cat, “Woman”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”

Ed Sheeran, “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was“

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal”

Song of the Year

WINNER: Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”

Adele, “Easy on Me”

Doja Cat, “Woman”

Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Lizzo, “About D*** Time”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Artist of the Year

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Best New Artist

WINNER: Dove Cameron

Baby Keem

Gayle

Latto

Måneskin

Seventeen

First thing you do after winning Best New Artist at the #VMAs? HUG IT OUT: @DoveCameron x @AvrilLavigne ? pic.twitter.com/fbsC9LQ6LJ — MTV (@MTV) August 29, 2022

Push Performance of the Year

WINNER: Seventeen, “Rock With You”

Griff, “One Night”

Remi Wolf, “Sexy Villain”

Nessa Barrett, “I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead”

Mae Muller, “Better Days”

Gayle, “abcdefu”

Shenseea, “R U That”

Omar Apollo, “Tamagotchi”

Wet Leg, “Chaise Longue”

Muni Long, “Baby Boo”

Doechii, “Persuasive”

Best Collaboration

WINNER: Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”

Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa, “Sweetest Pie”

Post Malone & The Weeknd, “One Right Now”

Rosalía ft. The Weeknd, “La Fama”

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Congratulations, @Lizzo ?



"About Damn Time" by Lizzo just won Video for Good at the 2022 #VMAs!" pic.twitter.com/CUvwWineyn — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 29, 2022

Best Pop

WINNER: Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat, “Woman”

Ed Sheeran, “Shivers”

Lizzo, “About D*** Time”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Traitor”

Best K-pop

WINNER: Lisa, “Lalisa”

BTS, “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”

Itzy, “Loco”

Seventeen, “Hot”

Stray Kids, “Maniac”

Twice, “The Feels”

We attempted to predict this category by predicting BTS, Stray Kids, or Twice would take home the award. Congratulations to Lisa!

Best Hip-Hop

WINNER: Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby, “Do We Have a Problem?”

Eminem & Snoop Dogg: “From the D 2 the LBC”

Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait for U”

Kendrick Lamar, “N95”

Latto, “Big Energy”

Pusha T, “Diet Coke”

Congrats, @ChiliPeppers ?



"Black Summer" by Red Hot Chili Peppers is your #VMA Best Rock winner! pic.twitter.com/O2prTUHySk — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 29, 2022

Best R&B

WINNER: The Weeknd, “Out Of Time”

Alicia Keys, “City of Gods (Part II)”

Chlöe, “Have Mercy”

H.E.R., “For Anyone”

Normani ft. Cardi B, “Wild Side”

Summer Walker, SZA, & Cardi B, “No Love” (Extended Version)

Best Rock

WINNER: Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer”

Foo Fighters, “Love Dies Young”

Jack White,“ Taking Me Back”

Muse, “Won’t Stand Down”

Shinedown, “Planet Zero”

Three Days Grace, “So Called Life”

Best Alternative

WINNER: Måneskin, “I Wanna Be Your Slave”

Avril Lavigne ft. Blackbear, “Love It When You Hate Me”

Imagine Dragons & JID, “Enemy”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. Willow, “Emo Girl”

Panic! at the Disco, “Viva Las Vengeance”

Twenty One Pilots, “Saturday”

Willow & Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker, “G R O W”

Best Latin

WINNER: Anitta, “Envolver”

Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”

Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”

Daddy Yankee, “Remix”

Farruko, “Pepas”

J Balvin & Skrillex, “In Da Getto”

Video for Good

WINNER: Lizzo, “About D*** Time”

Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5”

Latto, “P*ssy”

Rina Sawayama, “This Hell”

Stromae, ”Fils de Joie”

Best Metaverse Performance

WINNER: Blackpink the Virtual | PUBG

BTS | Minecraft

Charli XCX | Roblox

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox

Best Longform Video

WINNER: Taylor Swift, “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Foo Fighters, Studio 666

Kacey Musgraves, Star-Crossed

Madonna, Madame X

Olivia Rodrigo, Driving Home 2 U

Best Cinematography

WINNER: Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran, “Bam Bam”

Kendrick Lamar, “N95”

Normani ft. Cardi B, “Wild Side”

Taylor Swift, “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Direction

WINNER: Taylor Swift, “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”

Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”

Ed Sheeran, “Shivers”

Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Best Art Direction

WINNER: Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Adele, “Oh My God”

Doja Cat, “Get Into It (Yuh)”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”

Kacey Musgraves, “Simple Times”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa, “Sweetest Pie”

.@BLACKPINK IN YOUR A̶̶̶R̶̶̶E̶̶̶A̶̶̶ METAVERSE ? Congratulations on your out of this world win! #VMAs pic.twitter.com/UBTpo8Is7j — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 29, 2022

Best Visual Effects

WINNER: Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”

Coldplay & BTS, “My Universe”

Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5”

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa, “Sweetest Pie”

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Best Choreography

WINNER: Doja Cat, “Woman”

BTS, “Permission to Dance”

FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd, “Tears In The Club”

Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Normani ft. Cardi B, “Wild Side”

Best Editing

WINNER: Rosalía, “Saoko”

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”

Doja Cat, “Get Into It (Yuh)”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Brutal”

Taylor Swift, “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

The Weeknd, “Take My Breath”

Group of the Year

WINNER: BTS

Blackpink

City Girls

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Silk Sonic

While our prediction for Best K-pop was wrong, we correctly predicted that BTS had a “slight edge” over the other nominees.

We've had "First Class" on repeat ALL SUMMER LONG ☀️?



Congratulations on your #VMA win for Song of Summer, @JackHarlow! pic.twitter.com/F9itPo9OFo — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 29, 2022

Song of the Summer

WINNER: Jack Harlow, “First Class”

Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

Beyoncé, “Break My Soul”

Charlie Puth, “Left And Right (feat. Jungkook of BTS)”

Doja Cat, “Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Elvis)”

Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”

Harry Styles, “Late Night Talking”

Kane Brown, “Grand”

Latto & Mariah Carey, “Big Energy (Remix) ft. DJ Khaled”

Lizzo, “About Damn Time”

Marshmello & Khalid, “Numb”

Nicki Minaj, “Super Freaky Girl”

Nicky Youre, Dazy, “Sunroof”

Post Malone with Doja Cat, “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Rosalía, “Bizcochito”

Steve Lacy, “Bad Habit”

Album of the Year

WINNER: Harry Styles, Harry’s House

Adele, 30

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever

Drake, Certified Lover Boy

