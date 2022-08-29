2022 MTV VMAs: The Complete List of Winners
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards took place on Aug. 28. At the music award show, artists like Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, and Harry Styles won big. The 2022 MTV VMAs also featured performances by BLACKPINK, Anitta, Nicki Minaj, and more. The complete list of winners from the 2022 MTV VMAs can be viewed below.
Video of the Year
- WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”
- Doja Cat, “Woman”
- Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”
- Ed Sheeran, “Shivers”
- Harry Styles – “As It Was“
- Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal”
Song of the Year
- WINNER: Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”
- Adele, “Easy on Me”
- Doja Cat, “Woman”
- Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”
- Lizzo, “About D*** Time”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
Artist of the Year
- WINNER: Bad Bunny
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Harry Styles
- Jack Harlow
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
Best New Artist
- WINNER: Dove Cameron
- Baby Keem
- Gayle
- Latto
- Måneskin
- Seventeen
Push Performance of the Year
- WINNER: Seventeen, “Rock With You”
- Griff, “One Night”
- Remi Wolf, “Sexy Villain”
- Nessa Barrett, “I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead”
- Mae Muller, “Better Days”
- Gayle, “abcdefu”
- Shenseea, “R U That”
- Omar Apollo, “Tamagotchi”
- Wet Leg, “Chaise Longue”
- Muni Long, “Baby Boo”
- Doechii, “Persuasive”
Best Collaboration
- WINNER: Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
- Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”
- Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”
- Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa, “Sweetest Pie”
- Post Malone & The Weeknd, “One Right Now”
- Rosalía ft. The Weeknd, “La Fama”
- The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
Best Pop
- WINNER: Harry Styles, “As It Was”
- Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”
- Doja Cat, “Woman”
- Ed Sheeran, “Shivers”
- Lizzo, “About D*** Time”
- Olivia Rodrigo, “Traitor”
Best K-pop
- WINNER: Lisa, “Lalisa”
- BTS, “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”
- Itzy, “Loco”
- Seventeen, “Hot”
- Stray Kids, “Maniac”
- Twice, “The Feels”
We attempted to predict this category by predicting BTS, Stray Kids, or Twice would take home the award. Congratulations to Lisa!
Best Hip-Hop
- WINNER: Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby, “Do We Have a Problem?”
- Eminem & Snoop Dogg: “From the D 2 the LBC”
- Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait for U”
- Kendrick Lamar, “N95”
- Latto, “Big Energy”
- Pusha T, “Diet Coke”
Best R&B
- WINNER: The Weeknd, “Out Of Time”
- Alicia Keys, “City of Gods (Part II)”
- Chlöe, “Have Mercy”
- H.E.R., “For Anyone”
- Normani ft. Cardi B, “Wild Side”
- Summer Walker, SZA, & Cardi B, “No Love” (Extended Version)
Best Rock
- WINNER: Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer”
- Foo Fighters, “Love Dies Young”
- Jack White,“ Taking Me Back”
- Muse, “Won’t Stand Down”
- Shinedown, “Planet Zero”
- Three Days Grace, “So Called Life”
Best Alternative
- WINNER: Måneskin, “I Wanna Be Your Slave”
- Avril Lavigne ft. Blackbear, “Love It When You Hate Me”
- Imagine Dragons & JID, “Enemy”
- Machine Gun Kelly ft. Willow, “Emo Girl”
- Panic! at the Disco, “Viva Las Vengeance”
- Twenty One Pilots, “Saturday”
- Willow & Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker, “G R O W”
Best Latin
- WINNER: Anitta, “Envolver”
- Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”
- Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”
- Daddy Yankee, “Remix”
- Farruko, “Pepas”
- J Balvin & Skrillex, “In Da Getto”
Video for Good
- WINNER: Lizzo, “About D*** Time”
- Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5”
- Latto, “P*ssy”
- Rina Sawayama, “This Hell”
- Stromae, ”Fils de Joie”
Best Metaverse Performance
- WINNER: Blackpink the Virtual | PUBG
- BTS | Minecraft
- Charli XCX | Roblox
- Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave
- Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite
- Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox
Best Longform Video
- WINNER: Taylor Swift, “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
- Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles
- Foo Fighters, Studio 666
- Kacey Musgraves, Star-Crossed
- Madonna, Madame X
- Olivia Rodrigo, Driving Home 2 U
Best Cinematography
- WINNER: Harry Styles, “As It Was”
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”
- Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran, “Bam Bam”
- Kendrick Lamar, “N95”
- Normani ft. Cardi B, “Wild Side”
- Taylor Swift, “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Best Direction
- WINNER: Taylor Swift, “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
- Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”
- Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”
- Ed Sheeran, “Shivers”
- Harry Styles, “As It Was”
Best Art Direction
- WINNER: Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
- Adele, “Oh My God”
- Doja Cat, “Get Into It (Yuh)”
- Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”
- Kacey Musgraves, “Simple Times”
- Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa, “Sweetest Pie”
Best Visual Effects
- WINNER: Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
- Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”
- Coldplay & BTS, “My Universe”
- Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5”
- Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa, “Sweetest Pie”
- The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
Best Choreography
- WINNER: Doja Cat, “Woman”
- BTS, “Permission to Dance”
- FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd, “Tears In The Club”
- Harry Styles, “As It Was”
- Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
- Normani ft. Cardi B, “Wild Side”
Best Editing
- WINNER: Rosalía, “Saoko”
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”
- Doja Cat, “Get Into It (Yuh)”
- Olivia Rodrigo, “Brutal”
- Taylor Swift, “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
- The Weeknd, “Take My Breath”
Group of the Year
- WINNER: BTS
- Blackpink
- City Girls
- Foo Fighters
- Imagine Dragons
- Måneskin
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Silk Sonic
While our prediction for Best K-pop was wrong, we correctly predicted that BTS had a “slight edge” over the other nominees.
Song of the Summer
- WINNER: Jack Harlow, “First Class”
- Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
- Beyoncé, “Break My Soul”
- Charlie Puth, “Left And Right (feat. Jungkook of BTS)”
- Doja Cat, “Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Elvis)”
- Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”
- Harry Styles, “Late Night Talking”
- Kane Brown, “Grand”
- Latto & Mariah Carey, “Big Energy (Remix) ft. DJ Khaled”
- Lizzo, “About Damn Time”
- Marshmello & Khalid, “Numb”
- Nicki Minaj, “Super Freaky Girl”
- Nicky Youre, Dazy, “Sunroof”
- Post Malone with Doja Cat, “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
- Rosalía, “Bizcochito”
- Steve Lacy, “Bad Habit”
Album of the Year
- WINNER: Harry Styles, Harry’s House
- Adele, 30
- Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
- Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever
- Drake, Certified Lover Boy
