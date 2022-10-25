‘20th Century Girl’: Meet the Cast of the Netflix Korean Movie

October had plenty of well-loved K-dramas from the Glitch, Kim Hye-soo’s weekly Under the Queen’s Umbrella, and the finale of Little Women. But Netflix debuted the teen romance movie 20th Century Girl which immediately made its way into fans’ hearts and had them shedding a few tears. The movie stars some recognizable young actors like Kim Yoo-jung. Meet the cast of the highly talked-about 20th Century Girl.

Cast members Roh Yoon-seo and Park Jung-woo in ’20th Century Girl’ | via Netflix

Actor Roh Yoon-seo stars as best friend Kim Yeon-du

In 20th Century Girl, Roh Yoon-seo joined the cast as high school student Yeon-du. The character is seen briefly in the beginning and reveals her crush to her best friend before having to leave for the United States for heart surgery. But when she returns, fans learn her best friend gathered intel on the wrong boy.

RELATED: ‘Christmas Carol’: Jinyoung Turns to Revenge in Action Thriller Movie by ‘Save Me’ Director

K-drama fans would only recognize actor Roh from one other role. The actor and model made her debut in the 2022 ‘Slice of Life’ K-drama Our Blues. She played the role of Bang Yeong-ju, a high school teenager secretly dating the son of her father’s rival. Fans were impressed with Roh’s emotional capabilities as her character goes through a life journey at a young age.

Our Blues is available on Netflix.

’20th Century Girl’ cast member Park Jung-woo played a role in Netflix’s ‘D.P.’

Part of the fun allure of the Netflix movie is the female lead helping out her best friend. Yeon-du tells her that her crush’s name is Baek Hyun-jin, played by actor Park Jung-woo. Hyun-jin is a typical male high school teen who spends most of his time with his best friend. He likes to play basketball, drinks orange soda, and loves Armageddon.

Before joining the cast of 20th Century Girl, Park starred in a few K-dramas. He has a small cameo in the critically acclaimed medical drama, Hospital Playlist and the second season. He also plays a main role in the 2021 drama Fly High Butterfly.

RELATED: Song Kang’s Best Netflix K-Dramas, Ranked

Above all, K-drama fans will recognize Park for his role as Shin Woo-suk in Jung Hae-in’s award-winning D.P. The Netflix K-drama is based on true events of mistreatment in the military as the main characters bring back army deserters.

D.P. is available to stream on Netflix.

Byeon Woo-seok has appeared in multiple popular K-dramas like ‘Search: WWW’

Actor Byeon Woo-seok joined the cast of 20th Century Girl in the leading role of Poong Woon-ho. In the movie, Woon-ho is Hyun-jin’s best friend who soon realizes what the female lead is up to. But in a turn of events, he develops feelings for her, and she does as well. But their blossoming young love story is cut short and leads to a finale that fans would have never expected.

The movie has put the spotlight on Byeon’s charisma on screen and his charming good looks. Fans would have never guessed the actor playing a high school teen is 30 years old. He began his acting career in 2016 with cameos in the sports romance Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo and the historical fantasy Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo.

RELATED: ‘Under the Queen’s Umbrella’: Meet the Cast Playing the Queen Consort’s Grand Princes

In 2019, he played the supporting role of Han Min-gyu in Search: WWW and a leading cast role in Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency. One of his most prominent main cast roles was in the young romance K-drama for Netflix, Record of Youth as Won Hae-hyo. Byeon recently starred in Moonshine as Lee Pyo, a rebellious prince.

Fans have a new project to look forward to as Byeon will play the role of Ryu Shi-oh in the sequel K-drama Strong Woman Gang Nam-soon.

Kim Yoo-jung stars as the main cast lead for ’20th Century Girl’

Playing the leading cast role of Na Bo-ra in 20th Century Girl is recognized actor Kim Yoo-jung. Her character helps Yeon-du fulfill her wish to learn everything about her crush while she is away. But as she does her sleuthing, she inadvertently begins to fall for Woon-ho. Her first love story takes a dire turn when Yeon-du returns and reveals a bombshell.

The 23-year-old has been in the business since she was four years old as a model before becoming a child actor. In her career, Kim has gained notable fame and many accolades in movies and tv series. In 2016, she starred in her first leading role in Love in the Moonlight. After appearing in a few more dramas, she gained fame among fans in the romance K-drama Backstreet Rookie. Kim starred alongside The Sound of Magic actor Ji Chang-wook.

In 2021, she dazzled fans in the historical fantasy romance drama Lovers of the Red Sky alongside Ahn Hyo-seop. At 17, she was the youngest to be named in Forbes Korea Power Celebrity.

Lovers of the Red Sky is available on Viki.

RELATED: ‘The Villainess Is a Marionette’: Han So-hee and Cha Eun-woo Star in Whimsical Live-Action Trailers of Webcomic