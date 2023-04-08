23 Reality Shows Like ‘Jersey Shore’ That Aren’t Spinoffs Involving the Cast: Where to Stream

If you’re a fan of the original Jersey Shore and looking for reality TV shows like it to watch that aren’t Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, we’ve got you covered. Here are 23 shows that feature all of the reality TV drama Jersey Shore fans are looking for and where to stream them.

Pauly DelVecchio, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley, Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino, Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi, Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro | MTV

1. ‘Floribama Shore’

Floribama Shore premiered in November 2017 just a few months before Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premiered in April 2018. After six years without Jersey Shore, many fans were delighted with the Southern take on the wildly popular MTV series. Season 1 of Floribama Shore introduced us to strangers from the Florida panhandle living, working, and partying together in a Panama City Beach house. Stream Floribama Shore, which ran for four seasons, on Hulu, Paramount+, and Netflix.

2. ‘Geordie Shore’

Geordie Shore started in 2011, one year before Jersey Shore ended, and became the British offshoot of the original series. The cast of Geordie Shore has been around for 22 seasons and become household names. Stream episodes of Geordie Shore on Paramount+.

3. ‘Bad Girls Club’

If you watched the original Jersey Shore for the fights, you’d love Bad Girls Club. The 2006 Oxygen series focused on seven aggressive women deemed “bad girls” who got to live the luxurious life in a mansion but had to abide by certain rules. Stream episodes of Bad Girls Club on Tubi, Oxygen, Hulu, and Peacock Premium.

4. ‘Flavor of Love’

Flavor of Love featuring Flavor Flav was a reality dating series where the rapper dated 20-some women at the same time. It introduced us to women like Tiffany “New York” Pollard, who became one of the biggest names in reality TV in the early aughts. The show ran for three seasons and sparked several spinoff shows, including I Love New York. Watch Flavor of Love on Fubo, Roku, Tubi, Crackle, Pluto, Prime Video, and Hulu.

5. ‘Rock of Love’

One of the most successful Flavor of Love spinoffs was Rock of Love, which premiered a year later in 2007. The show starred Poison rock star Bret Michaels, who was looking for love like Flavor Flav. The show lasted three seasons and introduced reality TV fans to storied villains like Lacey Sculls. Watch episodes of Rock of Love on Hulu, Tubi, Pluto, and Freevee.

6. ‘Buckwild’

Buckwild premiered the year after Jersey Shore ended in 2012. The reality show only ran for one season but gave fans a glimpse at the drama between a group of friends in Charleston, West Virginia. Many might remember the death of Buckwild cast member Shain Gandee, who was found dead in 2013. Stream the show on MTV.com.

7. ‘Siesta Key’

Another MTV show that follows a group of young adults confronting love, heartbreak, and betrayal (among other things), Siesta Key is like the Jersey Shore of Florida’s west coast. Watch episodes of Siesta Key on Paramount+, Fubo, Hulu, and DirecTV.

8. ‘Real Housewives’

If you watched Jersey Shore for the relationship drama or couldn’t get enough of the infamous note penned by “Snooki” and “JWoww,” you’ll love any of The Real Housewives franchises. The Real Housewives of New Jersey is the closest thing to Jersey Shore. But if you feel like watching less than 13 seasons, there are plenty of other options. Here’s where to stream all 11 Housewives franchises:

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Peacock, Fubo, DirecTV, NBC, Bravo

The Real Housewives of Orange County: Peacock, Bravo

The Real Housewives of New York City: Peacock

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Peacock, Fubo, DirecTV, NBC, Bravo

The Real Housewives of D.C.: Rent or buy on Prime Video and Google Play

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Peacock, Fubo, DirecTV, Bravo

The Real Housewives of Miami: Peacock Premium

The Real Housewives of Potomac: Peacock, Fubo, DirecTV, NBC, Bravo

The Real Housewives of Dallas: Fubo, Peacock, NBC, Bravo

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Peacock, Fubo, DirecTV, NBC, Bravo

The Real Housewives of Dubai: Peacock, Fubo, DirecTV, NBC, Bravo

9. ‘Summer House’

Bravo’s reality hit Summer House follows nine friends sharing a summer house in Montauk, much like the Jersey Shore cast did in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. Stream episodes of Summer House on Fubo, Peacock Premium, DirecTV, NBC, and Bravo. You can stream Winter House, the predecessor of Summer House, on the same platforms.

10. ‘The Real World’

Like Jersey Shore, The Real World puts strangers in a house to live and work together to “find out what happens when people stop being polite and start getting real.” The Real World has dozens of seasons, so which one you want to watch will determine where you can stream. Twenty-one of The Real World‘s 33 seasons are available on Paramount+.

11. ‘Vanderpump Rules’

There has never been a better time to get into Vanderpump Rules. The Bravo series follows Lisa Vanderpump’s employees who work at SUR, Pump, and Tom Tom, but all anyone can really talk about right now is the Scandoval drama. Watch episodes of Vanderpump Rules on Peacock Premium, DirecTV, Fubo, and NBC.

12. ‘Party Down South’

This CMT series was Floribama Shore before the Jersey Shore spinoff came to be. Set in South Carolina, the series was created by Jersey Shore Executive Producer SallyAnn Salsano and followed a group of eight Southerners living and brawling together for the summer. Stream Party Down South on Paramount+.

13. ‘Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club’

In 2019, MTV aired Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, the single-season reality series following Lohan’s employees at her Mykonos club. The series was the perfect mix of alcohol-infused drama and roommate romances, which felt very reminiscent of Jersey Shore. Stream the series on Paramount+.

14. ‘Teen Mom OG’

Another reality series that brings the same level of drama as Jersey Shore is Teen Mom. Since the show debuted in 2009, it has checked the boxes reality TV fans are looking for. Stream Teen Mom OG on Paramount+.

15. and 16. ‘The Hills’ and ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’

If you’re looking for another reality show from the early aughts, The Hills is available on Hulu, Paramount+, and Netflix. Unlike Jersey Shore, The Hills is softly scripted, but the drama among the cast is top-notch. Similarly, The Hills: New Beginnings scratches that reality TV itch. Stream episodes on MTV.com and Paramount+.

17. ‘The Simple Life’

Yet another perfect reality TV series to watch if you love Jersey Shore is Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie’s The Simple Life. Watch the dynamic duo a la Snooki & JWoww on Apple TV+, Google Play, and Prime Video.

18. ‘Jerseylicious’

The Style Network premiered the docusoap Jerseylicious in 2010. It followed six hair stylists living and working in Green Brook Township, New Jersey, and delivered on the drama, especially between Tracy Dimarco and Olivia Sharpe. Stream Jerseylicious on Fubo and NBC.

19. ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’

No one does reality TV quite like the Kardashian-Jenners. Since Jersey Shore is all about family, Keeping Up with the Kardashians can fill the void. Stream the original series on Peacock Premium and watch The Kardashians on Hulu.

20. ‘Mob Wives’

Mob Wives is Jersey Shore meets The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The VH1 series suits Jersey Shore fans looking for more Italian-American reality shows. Stream Mob Wives on Paramount+ and Prime Video.

21. ‘Families of the Mafia’

Another reality series centered around Italian Americans is Families of the Mafia. The show, which ran for two seasons, followed the Gravanos, O’Tooles, and LaRoccas of Staten Island and is available to stream through MTV.com.

22. ‘Jersey Couture’

If you loved Jersey Shore and Say Yes to the Dress, you’ll love Jersey Couture. The Oxygen series premiered in 2010 and followed the Diane & Co. dress boutique employees in Freehold, New Jersey. Watch episodes of Jersey Couture on Apple TV+, Prime Video, and Google Play.

23. ‘Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules’

Like Jersey Shore, Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules put eight strangers in a house to live and work together. But those eight strangers were the descendants of celebrities like David Hasselhoff and Eazy-E. Watch the only season of Ranch Rules on NBC and Sling TV.