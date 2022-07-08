‘24’ Star Gregory Itzin Dead

24 star Gregory Itzin has reportedly died. The actor was 74 years old. Here’s a look back at his life and career.

Gregory Itzin’s death

Gregory Itzin | Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

As of this writing, no cause of death has been reported. John Cassar, director and executive producer of 24, posted an announcement of Itzin’s death. He expressed how grateful he is to have worked with Itzin.

“My friend Greg Itzin passed away today,” wrote Cassar on Twitter. “He was one of the most talented actors I had the honor to work with, but more than that he was an all-around great guy. He’ll be missed by his 24 family who had nothing but love and respect for him. You made your mark, now Rest In Peace friend.”

Gregory Itzin’s movies and TV shows

One of Itzin’s first acting roles was in the 1979 TV mini-series Backstairs at the White House. That same year, he appeared in an episode of Mork & Mindy. The following year, Itzin appeared in the 1980 film Airplane!

In 1982, Itzin had a role in Dolly Parton’s The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. He also had a stint on the daytime drama Santa Barbara, in which he played attorney Howard Otis for three episodes in 1985.

Itzin played President Charles Logan on 24 from 2005 to 2010. He made his debut during the episode titled “Day 4,” during which he played the vice president.

Some of Itzin’s other acting roles include appearances in Teen Wolf, Something Wilder, Murder One, The Mentalist, and Covert Affairs. Itzin’s final on-screen role was a 2020 episode of NCIS titled “Ephemera.”

’24’ had a devoted fan following

Fans loved 24 and they religiously watched and discussed every episode. Itzin said he found it “amazing” how much fans enjoyed the series. He said fans would blog about the show and share frequent updates. Fans also came up to him in the street to share their thoughts about the show and his character.

“It’s amazing to me how devoted people are to the show,” said Itzin during an interview posted on 24 Spoilers. “I mean, not because it doesn’t deserve it, but because it’s amazing to me. Lots of people come up, and people would yell at me on the streets, but in a good way. [Fans would say], ‘We love to hate you,’ and things like that.”

RELATED: Bob Saget’s Death Has Fans Remembering Natasha Richardson’s Tragic Skiing Accident

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.