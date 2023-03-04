While many believed The Beatles and The Rolling Stones to be heated rivals, the bands were decent friends who often collaborated. For instance, Paul McCartney and John Lennon gave the Stones their first big hit with “I Wanna Be Your Man.” The two bands have some surprise collaborations, and The Rolling Stones members did appear on a few songs by The Beatles.

Paul McCartney and Mick Jagger | Victor Blackman/Express/Getty Images

Here are 3 Beatles songs that feature Rolling Stones members

‘Yellow Submarine’

“Yellow Submarine” was released in 1966 as a single and was later included in The Beatles’ Revolver. The song is Paul McCartney and John Lennon’s attempt at writing a children’s song, which could explain the simplistic lyrics and various sound effects. The sound effects include items such as bells, chains, whistles, hooters, a cash till, and a tin bath.

McCartney and Lennon were friends with Rolling Stones’ guitarist Brian Jones and invited him to contribute to the song. Jones provides backing vocals on the track and creates the clinking glass sound. Other contributors to the tune include George Harrison’s ex-wife Pattie Boyd, Marianne Faithfull, Beatles’ road managers Neil Aspinall and Mal Evans, and the group’s driver, Alf Bicknell.

‘You Know My Name (Look Up the Number)’

“You Know My Name (Look Up the Number” is a relatively unknown Beatles song as it was a B-side of “Let it Be.” However, McCartney said it’s one of his favorite Beatles tracks, and it features a guest appearance from a Rolling Stones member. Jones appears once again on this song, but he’s not playing guitar. Instead, he is playing the saxophone.

In the book Many Years From Now, McCartney recalled the day Jones came in to record. McCartney said he didn’t know Jones would bring in his saxophone, and Jones wasn’t the best sax player. However, he played it just good enough to fit the tune of the track.

“I thought it would be a fun idea to have him, and I naturally thought he’d bring a guitar along to a Beatles session and maybe chug along and do some nice rhythm guitar or a little bit of electric twelve-string or something, but to our surprise, he brought his saxophone. He opened up his sax case and started putting a reed in and warming up, playing a little bit. He was a really ropey sax player, so I thought, Ah-hah. We’ve got just the tune.”

‘Baby You’re a Rich Man’

“Baby You’re a Rich Man” was the first song The Beatles recorded outside of Abbey Road Studios. The band recorded it at Olympic Round Studios in Barnes, London, and finished recording it in a single day. Fortunately, they chose a day when Rolling Stones’ lead singer Mick Jagger was also at the studio.

Jagger was present during the recording session, and his name is featured on one of the tape boxes alongside The Beatles. This suggests that he provided backing vocals on the track, even if it’s difficult to hear his distinct voice in the background.