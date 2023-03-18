3 of the Best Light and Stress-Free Rom-Com K-Dramas

What makes for a good stress-free rom-com K-drama? Fans have seen their fair share of romantic storylines with comedic elements, but there is one troped they often have in common. The main characters face turmoil through an intense murder case or severe scandal. Netflix’s Crash Course in Romance is a prime example of a rom-com that is not stress-free. Sometimes, fans want a smooth-sailing K-drama full of fun, swoon-worthy moments, and no extra drama.

Nam Joo-hyuk and Lee Sung-kyung in ‘Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo’ | via MBC

‘Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo’ is a K-drama classic that always does the job

The 2016 sports K-drama is an oldie but a goodie for a reason. Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo has a bit of everything that fans want for an easy K-drama to watch whenever they need. Lee Sung-kyung stars as Bok-joo, a university student on track to becoming a professional weightlifter. She has grown up a tomboy and is not interested in makeup or girly things.

But she becomes smitten when she meets doctor Jung Jae-yi (Lee Jae-yoon). Unaware of what to do, she asks for help from his younger brother and her classmate, Jung Joon-hyung (Nam Joo-hyuk). Clueless to Bok-joo, Joon-hyung begins to fall for her and becomes jealous of her feelings for his brother.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo has no extra drama of a thriller storyline like a murder case or stalking. Fans see two young characters embark on a journey of love and friendship while understanding their lives and families. The K-drama is notorious for its many comical memes.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo is available on Viki.

‘Love to Hate You’ switches the dynamics between the male and female leads in a stress-free rom-com K-drama

Fans are in for a welcome treat in Netflix’s 2023 K-drama, Love to Hate You. There is the typical male and female lead dynamic of the male lead not being open to revealing his feelings while the woman falls head over heels. Love to Hate You is the opposite and makes for a perfect stress-free rom-com K-drama with a twist.

Yeo Mi-ran (Kim Ok-vin) hates losing to men and letting them indulge in their superiority complex. She is not the femme fatale and is more than willing to get dirty, do martial arts, and hold her own. The gears start rolling when she sets her sights on A-list actor Nam Kang-ho (Teo Yo). She is under the impression that he sees women as an object due to mishearing a conversation with his boss.

She takes him down a peg when she becomes a lawyer at the entertainment firm representing him and other celebrities. Meanwhile, Kang-ho is not what he appears. While tagged as the top on-screen kisser, he gets physically ill afterward due to his past relationship. But fans will swoon over Kang-ho as he is not what Mi-ran thinks. He is open with his feelings and does not shy away when he starts to fall for Mi-ran during their contractual relationship.

Love to Hate You is available on Netflix.

‘Business Proposal’ is one of the top Netflix K-dramas for a reason

In 2022, Netflix premiered many well-received K-dramas that became global successes. Extraordinary Attorney Woo took first place o Netflix’s Top 10, as did Business Proposal. The K-drama is a stress-free rom-com that takes care of all well-loved tropes with no fuss of a mystery.

Shin Ha-ri (Kim Se-jeong) fulfills one last promise for her best friend by posing as her for a blind date with a marriage suitor. Ha-ri knows exactly what to do but is flustered when her date is Kang Tae-moo (Ahn Hyo-seop), the CEO of Go Foods and her boss. Business Proposal has a bit of needed drama when Ha-ri is forced to keep up the lie, as Tae-moo wants a fake marriage to appease his grandfather.

Like most rom-coms with a boss-employee dynamic, they begin to fall in love for real. Ha-ri never expected the cold CEO to be so kind and thoughtful at heart. Despite their difference in social backgrounds, Tae-moo begins to love her for who she is. Business Proposal is the best stress-free rom-com K-drama. The most drama comes from keeping the secret from Tae-moo’s grandfather.

Business Proposal is available on Netflix.