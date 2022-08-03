3 Best Love Triangle Romance K-Dramas in 2022

Typical romance stories sometimes need a bit of a twist and drama. What better way than with a tension-filled love triangle? K-dramas are known as the best for developing love triangles that have fans divided on what male lead deserves to get the girl. K-dramas like Love Alarm and Cheese in the Trap are love triangle classics, but 2022 has a few that make for a good watch.

‘Yumi’s’ Cells Season 2 has fans wanting either Woong or Babi to win Yu-mi’s heart

To fully grasp the storyline of Yumi’s Cells Season 2, it is recommended to watch the first season as well. The love triangle trope in the 2022 K-drama develops thanks to the events in the first season with Yu-mi’s(Kim Go-eun) ex-boyfriend Woong (Ahn Bo-hyun) and her co-worker Babi (Jinyoung).

In the second season, Yu-mi has moved on from Woong and begins to develop feelings for her co-worker Babi. While they develop a fairytale romance, the K-dramas keeps to webtoons story of Woong remeeting Yu-mi. It seems that Woong still has feelings for Yu-mi and hopes to spark their old love. But Babi poses a problem throughout the K-drama.

Yumi’s Cells Season 2 is available on Viki.

‘Alchemy of Souls’ is one of the newer 2022 fantasy K-dramas with a love triangle

Taking over Netflix alongside Extraordinary Attorney Woo is the fantasy drama, Alchemy of Souls. Set in a fictional and mystical world, Nak-su (Jung So-min) is a mage and assassin who is forced to switch her soul to the weak body of a woman named Mu-deok.

Hoping to find her body and sword and regain her powers, she unceremoniously becomes the master of Jang Uk (Lee Jae-wook). He had his magic portal sealed off as a child and knows Mu-deok’s true identity. Together they hope to help each other gain what they desperately long for.

But along the way, they face political turmoil and a battle for power. Not to mention the K-drama has one of 2022’s most talked-about love triangles. Seo Yul (Hwang Min-hyun) is also a mage who met and developed feelings for Nak-su as a teenager. He soon begins to develop feelings for Mu-deok as Jang Uk is as well.

Alchemy of Souls is available on Netflix.

‘Bad Girlfriend’ has an ace advertiser dating two perfect men

One of 2022’s new K-dramas is Bad Girlfriend, with its entire storyline based on a love triangle. Yang Ji-soo (Byeon Seo-yoon) has a strong work ethic that led her to the top of her company and popularity. But she is rather hopeless in the love department because of it.

She becomes determined to find the right guy and develops a crush on her boss, Yoon Tae-oh (Park Young-woon). When he asks her out, she realizes she has created a problem. She recently agreed to start dating the kind cafe part-timer, Moon Ji-ho (Yang Hyuk). Ji-soo finds herself in a pickle trying to figure out who has her heart.

Bad Girlfriend is available on Viki.

