3 Best Mafia K-Dramas That Make You Fall in Love With Crime

When done with sappy romance, crushes, and cute love, fans turn to crime and some of the best mafia K-dramas. The crime genre is well known for incorporating multiple genres from action, mystery, and a bit of romantic intrigue. But nothing tops an excellent and some of the best mafia-inspired K-drama storylines that makes any fan fall in love with a criminal.

‘Heartless City’ is a classic involving undercover agents deep into a crime ring

Get ready for a dark and complex crime story with undercover agents, false identities, the mafia, and a forbidden romance. The 2013 K-drama, Heartless City, is one of the best mafia dramas on every fan’s watch list. It all begins when drug lords murder a young woman.

Her friend, Yoon Soo-min (Nam Gyu-ri), is recruited by the boyfriend to find the real killer. But to do so, Soo-min must get close to someone only known as “The Doctor’s Son.” Hospital Playlist actor Jung Kyung-ho plays the role. In an unforeseen act of fate, Soo-min unknowingly falls in love with the real deal, unaware of who he really is.

Heartless City gets even more complex as no police officer or Soo-min knows the truth about “The Doctor’s Son.” He is also an undercover agent working under the direction of the police director. His goal? To take down the Busan drug ring and seek revenge.

Heartless City is available to stream on Viki.

‘My Name’ is the number one revenge story starring a strong female lead

In 2021, fans could not stop talking about Han So-hee’s My Name after the craze of Squid Game. The K-drama embodied a different type of revenge story led by a young woman who would stop at nothing, even death. The K-drama became one of the best regarding crime and mafia K-dramas, with an unsuspecting romance.

Yoon Ji-woo (Han) has lived with the ridicule of her father being the right-hand man of one of the country’s most feared crime organizations. She watches her father get murdered on her birthday by a masked man. Fueled by rage and revenge, she seeks out the crime ring boss.

She vows to be a loyal servant if she gets to kill her father’s killer. Under Choi Mu-jin’s (Park Hee-soon) direction, Ji-woo leaves her old life behind and becomes Oh Hye-jin. She joins the police force and roots out a mole and the killer. But along the way, she finds herself battling the monster she has become and the truth.

My Name is available to stream on Netflix.

‘Vincenzo’ was 2021’s best and highly-acclaimed mafia K-drama

Ranked fourth on Forbes must-watch Korean series of 2021, Vincenzo took home the gold as the best mafia K-drama. Abandoned as a child, Park Joo-hyung (Song Joong-ki) is adopted into an Italian family and moves to Italy. He later joins Italy’s most feared mafia and is adopted by the head of the Cassano Family, Don Fabio.

Known as Vincenzo, he becomes the mafia’s consigliere and is Don Fabio’s right-hand man. But when he dies, Vicenzo is betrayed by his son and almost killed. Vincenzo flees to Korea but finds himself in a pickle. His secret vault full of gold hidden in the basement of Geumga Plaza is illegally seized by Babel Group.

While Vincenzo fled danger, he finds himself amid a new evil and the allusive CEO of Babel Group. Vincenzo seeks to regain his fortune and make it out alive with the help of the building’s quirky tenants and attorney Hong Cha-young (Jeon Yeo-been). The drama also stars 2PM’s Taecyeon.

Vincenzo is available to stream on Netflix.

