3 Best ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Fan Theories After the Season 4 Finale

Stranger Things Season 4 just ended, but we’re already looking ahead to Stranger Things Season 5. The Netflix series has a rabid fandom that loves to come up with theories about what’s in store next for the characters. Here are some of the best Stranger Things Season 5 fan theories we’ve seen.

Could Will be back in the spotlight for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5? | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Eddie Munson returns as a vampire in this ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 fan theory

Listen, none of us wanted Eddie (Joseph Quinn) to die. I can think of at least three characters with whom I would’ve gladly replaced him with, but we’re not in charge here. This Twitter user has a theory Eddie returns in Stranger Things Season 5 as a vampire from the Upside Down.

Dungeons and Dragons games in the series often foreshadow what’s to come for our characters. This fan pointed out there’s a character in the game that thought he killed Vecna named Kas. The user writes, “Kas is a half-vampire character within dungeons and dragons who was a Lieutenant of Vecna but went against him. He defends himself with a shield and sword – who else did that? Eddie Munson when he fought the Demobats.”

They also mention the song used for Eddie’s introduction was “I Was a Teenage Werewolf” by the cramps. Plus, they say, “The Duffers said the bats can’t kill, so potentially, when Eddie stopped breathing and died, he in fact was just turning into a vampire – which is apparently consistent with old vampire lore where the person has to die before they can come back.”

If it brings Eddie back, consider us believers.

RELATED: Dustin Got it Wrong – ‘Stranger Things 4’ Villain Vecna Isn’t the ‘5 Star General’

Will returns to the spotlight next season

Theories about Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) gaining powers constantly pop up in the Stranger Things fandom. I, personally, have never been a believer, but I’m ready to eat those words. Season 4 ended with Will “feeling” Vecna’s presence. This Stranger Things Season 5 fan theory places Will back in the spotlight with a target on his back.

One Redditor wrote, “My main prediction is that wills back in the spotlight, I feel like it would be really odd if will were to just be sidelined for the final season despite still being connected to the hive mind and all the parallels between Will and Henry Creel, and how things started with him and now they will (hopefully) end with him. Something will happen to him because they can’t permanently close the Upside Down off from the real world unless Will is no longer connected to the hive mind. He’s the Upside Down’s lifeline back to reality.[The fact] that the Upside Down is stuck on the day Will went missing is going to be a big point which I’m really excited to learn about.”

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 fan theory sees Max coming out of her coma but with a severe case of amnesia

Stranger Things Season 5 left viewers on a bleak note. The Upside Down leaked into Hawkins, Eddie died, and Max landed in a coma with broken limbs and no sight. However, this Stranger Things Season 5 fan theory predicts Max won’t stay in a coma for long.

This Redditor wrote, “Max’s coma is very similar to El’s coma after the lab massacre because when El freed herself from the curse, her bones had already started to crack and blood was already coming out of her eyes, indicating that the ‘consumption’ had already started. Sure, it may be just due to overexertion like Henry’s coma, but Henry didn’t wake up with a severe case of retrograde amnesia, unlike El. My theory is that Max will wake up with a severe case of amnesia, probably even worse than El’s, because Vecna was further along the consumption process with Max than with El. She will need a Nina Project-like reconditioning in order to get her memory back, which El and Dr. Owens might be able to help with.”

Stranger Things Season 4 is currently streaming on Netflix.

RELATED: Who Dies in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4?