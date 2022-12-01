3 Bombshell Allegations From Casey Anthony During New Peacock Docu-Series ‘Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies’

Ten years after the shocking Florida vs. Casey Anthony trial, Casey Anthony is now telling her side of the story in Peacock‘s new true-crime documentary series Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies. With producers Tamra Simmons and Ebony Porter-Ike, Anthony speaks out for the first time since she was acquitted of her 2-year-old daughter Caylee Anthony’s murder.

Since Casey Anthony never took the stand during the trial, this is the first time she has told her side of the story. Here are Anthony’s top three bombshell allegations in Peacock’s Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies.

Casey Anthony, ‘Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies’ | Peacock

Casey Anthony claims her father and brother sexually assaulted her during her childhood

In the premiere episode of Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, Anthony admits to lying to the detectives about many things during the investigation into her daughter’s death. She claims that lying is all she knew growing up.

Anthony alleged that her father, George Anthony, sexually assaulted her until she was 12 years old. “When I was eight years old, my father used to come into my room at night. I was physically hurt,” she told the cameras.

“My brother started coming in shortly after I turned 12. And it stopped around the time I turned 15.” Anthony claims her brother, Lee Anthony, never raped her as she claimed her father had done, but her brother’s visits were “close enough” to rape and became a “pattern.”

She goes into great detail about how her father would come into her room at night and sexually assault her. However, both her father and brother have repeatedly denied abusing her.

Casey Anthony claims she got pregnant with Caylee as a result of a rape

When Anthony was asked how she got pregnant with Caylee, she told the true crime documentary, “I was raped at 18.” She claims that neither her father nor her brother fathered her daughter Caylee, but she doesn’t know who the father is.

Casey Anthony | Photo by Red Huber-Pool/Getty Images

“When I was 18, I was at a house party, had a couple beers, completely lost my memory because I was drugged,” Anthony claimed.

She said she woke up scared, sore, and full of questions. But she didn’t report the alleged rape to the police. And six weeks after, she found out she was pregnant with Caylee.

She had told her family that it was her then-boyfriend Jesse Grund’s baby, who she started dating before she found out she was pregnant. Even after getting engaged to Jesse, she didn’t tell him the truth about Caylee’s birth father until he found out himself via a paternity test.

Casey Anthony doesn’t think Caylee accidentally drowned

One major bombshell was when Casey Anthony said her defense team’s winning argument of Caylee accidentally drowning in the family pool was incorrect. She believes that a different kind of accident occurred. But since she claims not to have been present for the accident. She claims Caylee was under her father’s care, and therfore she doesn’t know what happened.

For the first time ever, Anthony recounts the last moments she remembers seeing Caylee. She alleges that she didn’t feel well that morning and went to lie down with Caylee in her bedroom. She says she fell asleep and was asleep for a while before waking up to find her 2-year-old daughter missing and her father frantically waking her up.

After searching the house, Anthony claims she came around to the front porch to find her father holding Caylee, who was “soaking wet.” She alleges that her father told her it would “be OK,” and then he took the lifeless Caylee with him back into the house. Anthony stayed outside and doesn’t remember what happened after that.

These are just a few of the many shocking allegations Casey Anthony tells in her new Peacock docu-series, Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies. She helped co-produce it to clear her name, bring justice to her daughter, and “begin the process of establishing her daughter’s legacy in a different light.”

Although, it seems the Peacock true crime documentary only brought more questions than answers.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.

