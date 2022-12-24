3 Bombshells Duggar Family Insiders Have Revealed on Reddit Over the Years (and 1 Revelation From a Podcast)

The Duggar family has been a topic of discussion on Reddit for years. Long before the scandals broke, family followers took to the front page of the internet to question the family’s wholesome image. The cat is officially out of the bag now. The Duggar family is nowhere near as squeaky clean as they claimed. That revelation, for the world at large, is still fairly recent. If you dig into the Duggar Reddit communities, insiders have been sharing family tea for years. We’ve collected a few of the biggest bombshells ever revealed.

A Duggar insider revealed that Michelle Duggar is a yeller

In May 2021, an insider who grew up with Josh Duggar took to Reddit to answer questions about the convicted felon. The insider revealed Michelle Duggar’s television persona was much different than her real-life personality. During their Reddit AMA, the insider revealed that while Michelle could be “sing-songy” like she was on TV, she could also be quite scary. The insider revealed that Michelle, at one point, yelled so much she lost her voice.

The insider’s claims align with other people’s experiences with Michelle. In a Facebook Live video posted by Derick Dillard, Michelle was spotted scolding one of her younger children before she realized a camera was on them. A former employee told The Hollywood Gossip that Michelle Duggar was known to scream at her children and chase after them with wooden spoons and spatulas when the cameras were not rolling.

Michelle Duggar isn’t the only Duggar who isn’t what they seem

In a different Reddit AMA posted in October 2022, an insider closely connected to the Keller family spilled some Duggar family tea, too. The Redditor was vetted by the moderators at DuggarsSnark but opted not to reveal their identity. While the user mostly spoke about Anna Duggar and her upbringing, they also spilled some tea about Jana Duggar.

Jana, the eldest of the Duggar daughters, remains unmarried in her 30s. Duggar family followers have developed some fantastical theories about why that might be. Several critics insist that the eldest Duggar daughter is being kept at home to care for the family’s youngest children or that she’s too worried about her younger siblings to leave. According to the insider, she’s far from the sunny and wholesome personality that the Duggars projected on television and social media, though. The family friend insists Jana is among the rudest people in their shared social circle. The sentiment isn’t unique. Several other insiders have called out Jana for being harsh, cold, and judgemental.

Bowman Fedosky revealed that the Duggars handed over computers with pornography on them to his fmaily

Bowman Fedosky has been speaking out about the Duggar family since Josh Duggar was arrested on two child pornography charges. In December 2021, Fedosky took to Reddit to share his experience with the Duggar family. While he shared a lot of interesting information, his biggest bombshell involved pornography.

Fedosky remembered that, at one point, Jim Bob Duggar gave his family a few computers that the Duggar kids were no longer using. Fedosky recalled that the computers had pornographic material installed on them. He said he was around 10 and didn’t remember exactly how the families handled the issue. Fedosky believes the families passed off the files as a “virus.”

Fedosky has opened up about his experience with the Duggars on TikTok and on the podcast, The SoJo Files, too. During his appearance on The SoJo Files, Fedosky stated that Josh Duggar admitted to physically cheating on his wife with Danica Dillon. Dillon accused Josh Duggar of sexually assaulting her after meeting him at a strip club.