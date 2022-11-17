3 Characters Most Likely to Die in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2

The White Lotus Season 2 is raising many questions about its main cast of characters, but one of the biggest mysteries is who will die when their vacations conclude. Hotel manager Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) notes that multiple bodies have been found during The White Lotus Season 2’s premiere. That means several characters will perish, whether it’s from bad luck or foul play — and we think these three are the most likely to die at the end of The White Lotus Season 2.

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for The White Lotus Season 2 Episodes 1-3.]

Portia could pay a massive price for her job in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2

Haley Lu Richardson in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 | Fabio Lovino/HBO

When it comes to which characters are most likely to die in The White Lotus Season 2, Tanya’s (Jennifer Coolidge) assistant, Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) immediately comes to mind.

If the HBO show sticks with its previous commentary on privilege — that those without it tend to suffer at the hands of those who have it — it seems probable a working-class character like Portia will meet an untimely end. Although Portia’s a guest at the White Lotus resort in Sicily, she’s only there to support Tanya. She repeatedly notes that her job can’t be worth all the drama. Needless to say, it’d be extra tragic if Portia perished trying to keep the position.

And Tanya’s husband, Greg (Jon Gries), is less than thrilled to have Portia around. He’s been acting suspiciously, so it’s possible Portia could get caught up in something dangerous.

White Lotus fans have also noted that Albie (Adam DiMarco) could be less trustworthy than he appears. His family has the money to cover up a crime. For Portia’s sake, we hope it doesn’t come to that.

Lucia might get in over her head and die in the finale

Simona Tabasco in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 | Fabio Lovino/HBO

Like Portia, Lucia (Simona Tabasco) doesn’t have a ton of money or privilege in The White Lotus Season 2 — and that’s one of several reasons she’s among the most likely to die.

Lucia and her friend, Mia (Beatrice Grannò), spend the early episodes of this season seducing men at the White Lotus resort. That could come back to bite them, especially if they threaten to expose the other characters’ well-kept secrets.

Most recently, Lucia slept with Cameron (Theo James), a character fans know has a dark side. It looks like she’ll pester him for money when The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 4 arrives. That could lead to a violent altercation, as could the threat of Daphne (Meghann Fahy) finding out what happened.

Lucia also slept with Dominic (Michael Imperioli), who’s desperate to repair his relationship with his wife and kids. There’s no telling how far he’d go to keep his time with Lucia a secret.

Finally, with multiple bodies found, Lucia’s murder could be accompanied by Mia’s. Thanks to Dominic, the two are technically guests — so, Valentina’s claim that guests have died can easily apply to them.

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 may surprise us and kill Cameron

Theo James as Cameron Sullivan | Fabio Lovino/HBO

Theo James’ character, Cameron, doesn’t fall into the underprivileged category like the other characters on this list. However, given how many enemies he’s making, we’d say he’s one of the most likely to perish in The White Lotus Season 2.

To start, it’s clear that Daphne knows what her husband is up to when she’s not around — and despite her insistence that she’s “not a victim,” she doesn’t seem thrilled about it. The two play games with each other during their trip to Sicily, but it’s possible they’ll take things too far. Daphne does make a comment about spousal murder in The White Lotus Season 2 premiere. It’s possible that’s foreshadowing what’s to come.

Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and Ethan (Will Sharpe) may also have a motive to kill Cameron before season 2 is through. Not only does Cameron seem to be toying with Ethan, but he’s been inappropriate to Harper. If things escalate, it could turn violent — though we aren’t quite there yet.

As mentioned above, Lucia also has a reason to go after Cameron, as he fails to pay her for the drugs and sex she provided. Perhaps she’ll be the one to land the killing blow. We’ll have to keep watching to see how it all plays out.

New episodes of The White Lotus Season 2 air every Sunday on HBO.

