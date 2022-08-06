3 of the Dumbest Theories About ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5

Stranger Things is, well, no stranger to theories regarding the future of the plot. Season 4 premiered over the summer, but fans are already talking about Stranger Things Season 5 theories. The series’ creators, Ross and Matt Duffer, told fans that the writers would pick back up in August 2022 to get the ball rolling, but fans already have more than a few theories of their own, and not all of them are great. (Not great, Bob!) Here are three of the dumbest theories we’ve seen so far.

This ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 theory proposes that Karen Wheeler reveals her secret identity as Alice Creel

Before Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 dropped on May 27, 2022, Netflix gave fans some character posters to pore over while waiting for the episodes to premiere. The posters included the usual characters like Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown,) Max (Sadie Sink,) and Steve (Joe Keery,) but one of them had everyone scratching their heads. Karen Wheeler, played by Cara Buono, received her own poster this season. This led fans to believe Karen played a much bigger role in Stranger Things Season 4, but in reality, she had less time on screen than ever before. Now, a few fans believe that the poster is a hint at her role in Stranger Things Season 5.

Some viewers believe that Karen might be Vecna/Henry/001’s sister, Alice, even though we saw her die in the flashback to the Creel Family Murders. Why do people believe Karen might be Alice? Because of her poster for Stranger Things Season 4 and nothing more.

We hate to break it to you, but Alice Creel is dead. Her eyes exploded inside of her skull, and Henry snapped all of her limbs in half. That’s not an injury anyone comes back from, so please, let’s move on from this Stranger Things Season 5 theory.

Eddie returns from the dead as Kas the Bloody Handed

Stranger Things Season 4 gave us the most heartbreaking scene to date in the series when we watched Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) succumb to his Demobat wounds. Eddie died a hero, but the town of Hawkins still thinks he was behind all the murders and, unfortunately, will never believe anything different.

After Eddie’s death, fans mourned, and before long, the inevitable “Eddie didn’t die” theories flooded social media. The most popular of all the Stranger Things Season 5 theories involves Eddie returning as Kas the Bloody Handed. In the Dungeons and Dragons game, Kas serves as Vecna’s undead right-hand man before turning on him. He’s essentially the D&D version of a vampire. Because Eddie died by bats, and there was a quick mention of Kas at the beginning of season 4, some fans believe that he’ll return from the dead in Stranger Things Season 5.

Listen, we want Eddie to return in Stranger Things Season 5 as much as the next person, but it’s not happening. The Duffers confirmed that Eddie has shuffled off his mortal coil and is no longer with us. The most fans might get is a flashback of him in some form, but other than that, we really need to put this theory to rest.

Max goes to the dark side in this ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 theory

Stranger Things Season 4 ended on a bleak note for Max. After Vecna snaps her limbs and almost causes her eyes to explode, Eleven manages to get her away from him and she came out of her trance. Her heart stops for over a minute while she lies in Lucas’ arms. Thankfully, Eleven revives her, and she begins breathing again. However, when Eleven visits Max in the hospital, she finds her in a coma and her mind a completely black void.

One Redditor wrote, “Max follows in Billy’s footsteps and becomes a Mind Flayer/Vecna puppet. Lucas has to kill her before she kills his sister.”

You can find fans on both sides of the spectrum when it comes to the way the Duffer Brothers handle the deaths of characters in the show. Some think the lack of deaths lessens the emotional impact, while others think everyone should live happily ever after. In a previous interview, the Duffers stated that their show isn’t Game of Thrones, and they feel like killing off main characters is too depressing. We can’t imagine they’ll force one of the kids to kill his girlfriend. So, no, this Stranger Things Season 5 theory doesn’t make the cut.

