3 ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Episodes You Have to Watch on Christmas

Everybody Loves Raymond is a series that remains relevant more than a decade after its last episode aired. There is a good reason for that. The series expertly navigated the complex dynamics of an extended family with humor. During most seasons, the series offered holiday-themed episodes that just about anyone who has had dealings with difficult in-laws can appreciate. We’ve collected three of the best Everybody Loves Raymond Christmas episodes for your enjoyment. If you are going to watch any of the show’s episodes this year, these three should be on the top of your list.

‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ fans agree that ‘The Toaster’ is a must-watch Christmas episode

Marie Barone’s adoration for her younger son is a major theme in Everybody Loves Raymond. The helicopter mom would never do anything to upset Raymond. She also thinks everything he does is fantastic. Well, maybe not everything. Apparently, she doesn’t have much faith in his gift-giving abilities.

In the season 3 episode, “The Toaster,” Raymond gifts Marie and Frank a toaster that has been inscribed with a special message. The couple doesn’t bother to open the box before returning the gift. When they learn Raymond customized it with a message from the family, they attempt to make it right. Much hilarity ensues.

‘The Thought that Counts’ highlights sibling rivalry

The season seven episode, “The Thought That Counts,” is the perfect Everybody Loves Raymond Christmas episode for fans familiar with complex family dynamics. This particular episode might be about Christmas, but the sibling rivalry between Robert and Raymond takes centerstage. It also proves that sometimes Robert Barone is his own worst enemy.

In the episode, Raymond, unsure of what to get Debra for Christmas, relies on his brother’s help to come up with the perfect gift. Robert comes through and offers a great suggestion, but when Raymond gets too much credit for it, he snaps. Robert rats out Raymond to Debra but finds himself in hot water with Amy because of it.

‘Seasons Greetings’ is the ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Christmas episode anyone with problematic in-laws can appreciate

Everybody Loves Raymond featured Marie and Debra’s tenuous relationship throughout the series. The show’s writers didn’t ignore that troubled relationship during holiday-themed episodes, either. Debra and Marie’s issues were often brought up during the show’s famous Thanksgiving episodes, but their dynamic was featured during Christmas-centric offerings, too. The season six episode, “Seasons Greetings,” is the perfect example.

In the episode, Debra is angered when she realizes Marie’s Christmas letter to family and friends speaks highly of Marie but not of Debra. They agree to work together on a note that is a bit more even. When Robert realizes he is featured in just a small snippet of the letter, things go awry.

Everybody Loves Raymond is available for streaming on Peacock.