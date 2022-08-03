3 Fascinating Cases That ‘Never Seen Again’ Season 2 Is Covering

Paramount+ has just released the second season of Never Seen Again. The true crime series covers the sudden and inexplicable disappearances of people. Each episode covers a different missing person, digging deep into the strange events leading up to their disappearances and all that has happened since. Some cases remain cold decades after the missing person was last seen. We’ve collected three of the most baffling cases that season 2 has covered.

Ali Gilmore went missing in 2007; Her story was covered in season 2 of ‘Never Seen Again’

In 2006, Ali Gilmore was pregnant and working two jobs. The 30-year-old worked for Florida’s Department of Health during the day and had picked up a second job at a supermarket to make her dream of homeownership a reality. According to friends and family, Gilmore was high-achieving and hard-working.

On February 2, 2006, Gilmore left her night job and drove home. What happened after that remains a mystery 15 years later. Coworkers grew concerned when she didn’t show up for work the following day and reported her missing. Police entered her home and found nothing out of place. Gilmore’s car was in the driveway, and her purse was inside the house. There didn’t appear to be a struggle inside the home, but Gilmore was gone. Her estranged husband was initially considered a person of interest but has since been cleared of involvement. While there was a massive search for the then 30-year-old pregnant woman, no trace of her has ever been found.

Never Seen Again covered Ali Gilmore’s strange and sudden disappearance in episode 8 of season 2. Gilmore remains missing, although Tallahassee police named a person of interest in 2021. Still, nothing has come from the announcement. True crime buffs remain interested in Gilmore’s case.

Jon Riley’s family believes he was the victim of a notorious serial killer

In May 2013, Jon Riley left his home in Meaford, Ontario, Canada, for a quick trip to Toronto. Meaford, a town of just 10,000, was Riley’s home base, but he had previously spent time in Toronto. Short trips were not out of the norm. What was abnormal was the fact that Riley didn’t return and didn’t contact his family.

Riley’s sister, Judi Riley, reported him missing, but it would take years for police to really investigate. Judi described her brother as family-oriented and communicative. She insists he wouldn’t just disappear. Riley’s case is especially unsettling because body parts started appearing around Canada after Riley’s disappearance. None belonged to him. Still, Judi believes her brother might have been one of Bruce McArthur’s victims.

According to CBC, McArthur killed eight men between 2010 and 2018 before being apprehended. The serial killer, who worked as a landscaper and mall Santa, preyed on men in the LGBTQ community. You can watch Never Seen Again to learn more about Riley’s case. The series spotlighted Riley’s case in the 10th episode of season 2

The disappearance of Ashley Loring Heavyrunner highlights a significant problem facing Indigenous women

In June 2017, everything was going right for Ashley Loring Heavyrunner. The 20-year-old Indigenous woman was getting ready to move away for college. Before that happened, Heavyrunner, who also went by the name Ashley Loring, attended a party on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation. When she didn’t return home, her family assumed she was with friends and had lost her phone.

When she failed to show up to see her father in the hospital, her family grew concerned. Her family reported her missing to both Blackfeet Law Enforcement and the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Neither law enforcement outfit launched a true investigation into her disappearance until reports of a woman running from a car around the time that Ashley Loring Heavyrunner disappeared surfaced. In 2018, the FBI joined the investigation, but little evidence materialized.

Loring’s case highlights a significant issue facing Indigenous women and girls. Loring is just one of hundreds of missing or murdered Indigenous women. A study by the Urban Indian Health Institute identified more than 500 cases of murdered or missing Indigenous women or girls in recent years. Most of those cases were not logged by the Department of Justice.

Never Seen Again season 2, episode 3 highlighted the case of Ashley Loring Heavyrunner. The missing college student’s story was also featured on A&E’s Cold Case Files.

