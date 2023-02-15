3 ‘Gilmore Girls’ Episodes (and One Specific Scene) to Watch on Valentine’s Day

The only official Gilmore Girls Valentine’s Day episode is almost universally hated by fans. The season 6 episode just doesn’t have what we’d expect from an episode all about love, especially when the two main characters, Rory and Lorelai Gilmore, are both in serious, long-term relationships. While these episodes aren’t centered around Valentine’s Day, we think they are suitable stand-ins for the low-rated “A Vineyard Valentine.”

‘Raincoats and Recipes’ feels like the ultimate ‘Gilmore Girls’ Valentine’s Day episode

A list of Gilmore Girls episodes to watch on Valentine’s Day would feel incomplete without mentioning the season 4 episode, “Raincoats and Recipes.” The season 4 episode is among the most romantic and dramatic.

In the episode, Luke Danes and Lorelai Gilmore begin their romantic relationship on the Dragonfly Inn’s porch after arguing. They seal it with an epic kiss. Elsewhere, Rory Gilmore has sex for the first time with her married ex-boyfriend, Dean Forrester. They are nearly caught in the act by her mother. The episode may be set sometime in May, but it is a must-watch on a day about love.

While season 7 is mostly hated by fans, ‘The Long Morrow’ is a sweet episode

Rory Gilmore’s romantic adventures are still hotly debated by Gilmore Girls fans. No one can agree on who she belongs with in the end. Still, she had some truly romantic moments. While season 7 of the show is the least favorite of most fans, there is plenty of reason to queue up “The Long Morrow” on Valentine’s Day.

In the episode, Rory Gilmore tries to decipher the meaning behind a gift that her boyfriend, Logan Huntzberger, gives her before he is forced to move to London to work for his father’s company. The gift and its secret meaning are beyond romantic, and Rory’s attempt to figure out the point of a random rocketship is good fun. We love the episode for its romantic elements but watch it over and over again just to see Rory completely perplexed.

Dave Rygalski is a perfect character to see on the screen on Valentine’s Day

Dave Rygalski was a character on Gilmore Girls only briefly. He dated Lane Kim during season 3 of the series but disappeared in season 4. While Dave only appeared in a few episodes, his dedication to winning over Mrs. Kim so he could take Lane Kim to the prom can not be overlooked. His effort was admirable.

In the season 3 episode, “Say Goodnight, Gracie,” Dave informs Mrs. Kim that he wants to take Lane to prom. While he’s terrified of the conversation, he delivers a monologue explaining why he is a good date option for her only daughter. We love the delivery and just how determined he was. Mrs. Kim’s cryptic reply makes the episode extra special.

Luke and Lorelai’s exchange during their first date deserves an honorable mention

While the three episodes above remain our absolute favorite Gilmore Girls episodes to watch on Valentine’s Day, we can’t not mention Luke and Lorelai’s epic exchange during their first date. The couple’s first date is among the best episodes of the show.

In the episode “Written in the Stars,” Luke and Lorelai embark on their very first date. While seated at Sniffy’s Tavern, Luke recalls the day they first met. As he puts away a horoscope he has kept for years, he tells Lorelai that he is “all in.” We can’t help but laugh when Lorelai says that she’s Luke’s Ava Gardner. His exasperated look seals it for us. It’s a fan favorite and one of our favorite moments, too.