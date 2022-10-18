3 ‘Gilmore Girls’ Prequels We’d Totally Watch

Gilmore Girls dealt entirely with Lorelai Gilmore and Rory Gilmore’s lives, starting when Rory was a teenager. The show did a great job of filling in the mother-daughter duo’s backstory with tidbits of information. Still, there are plenty of stories left to tell. During the show’s seven-season run, fans learned that the Gilmores and the residents of Stars Hollow had pretty robust lives before 2000 when the series premiered. We’ve collected three storylines for Gilmore Girls prequels that we’d totally watch, either as a movie or in series form.

We would watch a prequel about Richard and Emily Gilmore’s early romance

Gilmore Girls was largely about Lorelai and Rory Gilmore. Still, Richard and Emily Gilmore developed into some of the series’ most dynamic and complex characters over the show’s seven-season run. From what little fans learned, their love story seemed particularly interesting and powerful.

Kelly Bishop and Edward Herrmann played Emily and Richard in ‘Gilmore Girls’ | Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

If we had the chance for a Gilmore Girls prequel, the first one we’d want to see is a series about how Richard and Emily Gilmore met and ended up married. We already know that there was plenty of drama surrounding their courtship. Richard was engaged to someone else, and Trix Gilmore didn’t think Emily was from a “proper” enough family. Seeing their love develop amid all of that drama of the 1960s feels like good television. It wouldn’t be outside of showrunner Amy Sherman-Pallidon’s depth, either. The famed creator has already crafted a masterful period piece in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

We’d love to learn more about Miss Patty’s life in show business

When fans met Miss Patty, she had a bustling business as a dance teacher in the tiny hamlet of Stars Hollow. From what we know, she had been in town for many years by the time fans connected with her. Still, she had a whole life before moving to Stars Hollow. A self-proclaimed starlet, Miss Patty insisted her most important love affair, despite being married three times, was with show business.

Liz Torres as Miss Patty and Sally Struthers as Babette in ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ | Netflix

We’d love to see what Miss Patty’s life looked like in New York as a dancer and stage actor. Maybe we’d get a glimpse into her three unsuccessful marriages and what made her decide to leave the lights of Broadway behind. Maybe our brazen Miss Patty moved to the tiny hamlet to heal a broken heart? Seeing the mysterious Miss Patty’s first days in Stars Hollow would be nice, too.

Watching Sookie St. James destroying another kitchen would be an absolute delight

Sookie St. James, the clumsy but brilliant chef of the Independence Inn and the Dragonfly Inn, didn’t always call Stars Hollow home. Long before she became the head chef at the inn, she worked other cooking jobs, including a summer where she worked at a lodge in the Berkshire Mountains. While Sookie didn’t reveal much about her time at the lodge, it would be great to see how the masterful chef came to be.

From Sookie’s brief description of her time at the lodge, we get serious Dirty Dancing vibes. Sure, Dirty Dancing was set in the Catskill Mountains, but you get the picture. Not to mention, Kelly Bishop appeared in Dirty Dancing. We’d love to see a story about a summer retreat told completely from the point of view of the kitchen staff. If any character could make that interesting, it would most assuredly be the infamous Sookie St. James.

