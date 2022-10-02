3 ‘Gilmore Girls’ Storylines That Were Entirely Pointless

Gilmore Girls fans are already heavy into a fall rewatch. While fans return to the series yearly because of its comforting nature and complex, intertwined storylines, not everything was 100% necessary. In fact, there are at least three Gilmore Girls storylines that we could have absolutely lived without.

Luke Danes’ marriage to Nicole served absolutely no purpose

In season 3 of Gilmore Girls, Luke found himself in a relationship with Nicole, a lawyer Taylor Doose had hired to help with contract negotiations. Luke and Nicole’s relationship started simple enough, but eventually, they married in an impromptu ceremony on vacation, then they considered divorcing before deciding to date while remaining married.

While it was interesting to see Luke in a relationship, Nicole was a bad fit for him, and their relationship, even though it was tense and strange, didn’t move any one storyline forward. If anything, it stalled the development of Luke and Lorelai’s relationship. Luke’s earlier relationship with Rachel served as a way of highlighting the chemistry between Luke and Lorelai. The relationship with Nicole did almost nothing.

Marty was an ineffective character for his entire tenure on ‘Gilmore Girls’

Marty, Rory’s first real friend at Yale, had all the markings of a really interesting character. Even the unrequited love interest angle could have been interesting. Still, his story arc just didn’t go anywhere. Even the moment he finally admitted he liked Rory felt anticlimactic.

We could have lived with Marty disappearing into the Yale crowd when Rory admitted she was into Logan instead of him. Instead, the writers brought Marty back in the final season to play the boyfriend of Rory’s new friend, but much creepier. None of it made any sense and did nothing to progress the storyline.

‘Gilmore Girls’ fans still don’t get the point of the lawsuit against Emily Gilmore

For seven seasons, Emily and Lorelai Gilmore had a lot of tense moments. Some were better or more relatable than others. Still, there is one Emily and Lorelai fight that, while entertaining, was caused by a Gilmore Girls storyline that was effectively useless and left hanging.

In the season 3 episode, “I Solemnly Swear,” Emily found out one of her numerous past maids was suing her. In desperation, she asked Lorelai to attest to her character in a deposition. When Lorelai, expectedly, made jokes, Emily became angry, and that was it. The Gilmore Girls storyline went nowhere. Fans never learned what became of the lawsuit, and Emily and Lorelai dropped the argument almost instantly. While a source of tension between Lorelai and Emily is always a great addition to a Gilmore Girls storyline, this one was almost entirely unnecessary.

