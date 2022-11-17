3 Hated ‘Gilmore Girls’ Characters We Would Have Actually Liked to See More of

Gilmore Girls ran for seven seasons. The series, understandably, focused almost exclusively on the Gilmores, but you could argue the show’s side characters are what really made it successful. While many of the show’s side characters were absolutely beloved, not all were likable. The series had its fair share of really hatable side characters. That doesn’t mean we wanted to banish all of them from the screen, though. A few notable side characters were easy to hate but still left us wanting to learn more about them.

Rune Belleville’s backstory really deserved more development

Rune Belleville, Jackson Belleville’s cousin, was among the most hated Gilmore Girls characters ever to grace the screen. He appeared in season 1 as Lorelai’s very underwhelmed blind date. Rune couldn’t hide his distaste for Lorelai’s looks, making him a rude and pretty impossible-to-like character.

Hear us out, though. Rune might not have been nice, but he was the only person in all of Stars Hollow who wasn’t immediately bewitched by Lorelai Gilmore. That sort of deviation, even if it was executed with absolutely no tact, makes things interesting. Rune returned in several more episodes. Frankly, he should have been kept around a lot longer. Aside from his odd feelings about Lorelai, his interactions with Michel Gerard were hilarious.

Mitchum Huntzberger feels like a character who needed a more significant storyline

Mitchum Huntzberger factored heavily into Rory Gilmore and Logan Huntzberger’s relationship. The media mogul also directly impacted Rory’s academic journey when he told her she didn’t have what it took to be a journalist. Despite the importance of the character, he wasn’t seen enough.

Mitchum Huntzberger was hyped up as a media genius. He controlled Logan’s career path and seemed interested in guiding Logan and Rory’s relationship, too. Still, he only popped up from time to time. Considering the amount of arrogance that oozed from Mitchum each time he was on-screen, he likely got up to plenty of antics. He was deserving of a much richer storyline than he got. A cheating scandal would have certainly been interesting.

Francie Jarvis was a hated ‘Gilmore Girls’ character that we think was sold short

Rory Gilmore went to school with hundred of other students at Chilton. Still, only a few of her classmates got any airtime. Paris Geller, who began the series as Rory’s enemy, ended as her best friend. Madeline Lynn, Louise Grant, and Brad Langford simply existed. Tristan Dugray brought a bit of drama, but he was never mentioned again after his early exit from Chilton.

Later on, in her Chilton career, Rory had interactions with Francie Jarvis. The character was the leader of the Puffs, a secret society at Chilton and later Paris’ nemesis. Francie was cable of scheming and never seemed to get caught. Frankly, the character had a lot of potential, but she suddenly disappeared back into the background. We would have liked to see Francie cause a bit more of a stir than she actually did. At the very least, it would have been interesting to see how she came to power at Chilton.