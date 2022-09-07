3 Home Renovation Tips from HGTV’s ‘Farmhouse Fixer’

HGTV’s Farmhouse Fixer with New Kids on the Block star Jonathan Knight focuses on helping people spruce up their farmhouses. This time around, Knight helps Erin and Jason Russell fix up their home, which was built in the 1970s. Knight says he loves this house because it has an “old colonial feel.”

Jonathan and Erin want to add some California style to their New England home. “We spend a lot of time in California, we spend a lot of time here in New England, and this house has an opportunity to integrate some of the California style we love, but marrying that with some of the historic, classic New England house styles as well,” says Jason during his interview with the producers.

In this episode, Knight transforms a 1970s farmhouse into a modern space with eye-catching features. Here are some tips from the home renovation show.

1. Prepare for unexpected costs

When renovating a farmhouse, prepare for unexpected costs. These homes tend to be older and larger, so costs can get hefty. After speaking with Knight, Jason and Erin learned it would cost $30,000 to repaint the outside of their home. The total cost to fix up the house (including flooring, electrical, and more) would run between $270,000 and $290,000.

2. Search for deals at thrift and antique stores

When it’s time to design your new space, it’s easy to overspend. However, you don’t have to buy everything new. Knight and his design partner Kristina Crestin saved save a few bucks by purchasing design elements from thrift and antique shops. Although items from thrift shops tend to be less expensive, you can also find a good deal at an antique shop.

During one episode of HGTV’s Steal This House, designer Cristy Lee was able to find reasonably priced kitchen doors at an antique shop. It’s pays to shop around and see all your options.

3. Expect critters

Don’t be surprised if you find unexpected guests on demo day. Knight says his least favorite part of a renovation is “finding critters in the wall.” At one point during Farmhouse Fixer Season 2 Episode 1 (titled “Repacks: Battle at the Barn”), two mice jumped out of the wall when the workers started taking it apart.

If you get queasy around critters, you might want to stay far away when it’s time to begin renovations. You don’t know what you’ll find behind the walls. “I hate mice,” says Knight. “They’re just creepy.”

The takeaway

Farmhouse Fixer features a lot of great tips and advice if you’re looking to buy a farmhouse. Purchasing a new home is exciting, but don’t forget to keep in mind some of the unexpected bumps in the road.

Have money saved up for surprises, look for deals, and go in with an open mind. You’ll have your dream home—and maybe a few extra bucks in your pocket—when all is said and done.

Farmhouse Fixer airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on HGTV.

