3 K-Dramas Coming to Netflix This October

October is the official spooky season, but Netflix has a few upcoming K-dramas for fans who want to deviate from horror, scare tactics, and the supernatural. K-drama fans have had plenty of binge-worthy K-dramas in 2022, with Little Women, The Sound of Magic, and the highly coveted Alchemy of Souls. For October, there are select few K-dramas to keep an eye on from Netflix from legal dramas, extraterrestrials, and a historical queen.

Actors Jeon Yeo-been and Nana star in the October K-drama ‘Glitch’ | via Netflix

‘Bad Prosecutor’ focuses on a righteous prosecutor who loves to break the rules

EXO’s Do Kyung-soo will star in his first K-drama since his return from mandatory military service. He will play the leading role of Jin Jung in Bad Prosecutor. The K-drama is one of many coming to fans in the rest of 2022. Jin Jung is not an ordinary prosecutor who often relies more on rapid action and trickery to get what he needs. Unlike others in his field, he does not follow the legal rule book to seek justice. As an advocate for justice, he stands by the weak.

RELATED: ‘May It Please The Court’: Everything to Know About the Disney+ K-Drama – Based on Real-Life Cases

Co-starring alongside Do is Lee Se-Hee as Shin A-ra. A-ra is the exact opposite of Jin Jing and is a stickler for order and the rules. The Bad Prosector K-drama was initially announced to premiere on Netflix and KBS on Oct. 5.

‘The Queen’s Umbrella’ is one of the October K-dramas from Netflix about a Queen and hard-to-handle princes

The 16-episode historical K-drama, The Queen’s Umbrella, is a must-watch coming to Netflix in October. Set in the Joseon era, Juvenile Justice actor Kim Hye-soo stars as Queen Im Hwa-ryeong in a story about the educational system of the top 1%. The K-drama focuses on a mother and Queen’s ambition to turn her five troublesome sons into the most respectable princes.

RELATED: ‘The Queen’s Umbrella’: Kim Hye-soo Plays a Devoted Mother Among the Duties of a Queen

Queen Im Hwa-ryeong does everything possible to prove her mother-in-law wrong and teach her sons to be proper, educated, and future rulers. But it proves difficult as her sons refuse to conform to their mother’s teachings. According to Soompi, actor Kim explains, “Although the time period in the drama is fictional, [Hwa Ryung] is the busiest queen, busiest mother, and the most fierce and active woman of that generation.”

The Queen’s Umbrella will air on Netflix on Oct. 15 and air weekly episodes on Saturday and Sunday.

‘Glitch’ has a young woman learn the truth about the world and extraterrestrials

Since the Netflix Tudum Korea event in 2021, fans have been looking forward to many K-dramas and Glitch, which are now ready to premiere in October. The K-drama stars Vincenzo actor Jeon Yeo-been as Hong Ji-hyo. She comes from a well-off family with plenty of opportunities, a steady job, and a long-term relationship. While she is no longer in love, Ji-hyo, and her boyfriend discuss marriage.

Her life changes when her boyfriend disappears in a flash of bright light. Unable to convince anyone of his disappearance, she seeks the help of UFO enthusiasts to solve the mystery. Along the way, she meets Heo Bo-ra, played by Nana, a failed Twitch gamer and member of the UFO community.

Glitch will premiere on Netflix on Oct. 7 and have 10 episodes.

RELATED: ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 Confirmed to Premiere in December