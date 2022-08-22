3 Key Details Fans Learned From ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Episode 18

The Alchemy of Souls hiatus was worth it as fans got two new episodes of the K-drama full of storyline revelations. The mystery of the Ice Stone and its true purpose has been revealed, but the K-drama still holds on to a few secrets. But Alchemy of Souls Episode 18 revealed some key details that could shape the reaming finale two episodes.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Alchemy of Souls.]

Nak-su is still unaware of the powerful body she is inhabiting

While fans have figured out that Bu-yeon could be the reincarnated soul of the great Seol-ran, Nak-su is still in the dark in Alchemy of Souls Episode 18. Following the dramatic events of the prior episode, Nak-su awakens in a wind typhoon. She comes face to face with a blind Mu-deok.

While Nak-su is aware that Mu-deok is the long-lost Bu-yeon, she has no idea there is more to her. While Mu-deok/Bu-yeon warns Nak-su of trying to use the Ice Stone’s power, she gets foreboding feelings.

She asks, “What are you? A relic of Jinyowon?” Bu-yeon, or possibly Seol-ran, chuckles and chastised Nak-su by saying, “How dare a soul living off my body call me a relic?”

For the rest of the episode, fans realize Nak-su has no idea how powerful the body she is using is. A fan on Reddit commented, “for how smart and well-versed in magic Naksu is, she shows very little curiousity in jin buyeon and the host body despite numerous indicators from episode 1 that something is off with the host body.” Nak-su still has plans to use the Ice Stone and Alchemy of Souls to find a new body to live n and leave everyone behind.

Nak-su has the Ice Stone and has her powers in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Episode 18

Fans were stunned when watching Lady Jin be the one to kill her daughter in Alchemy of Souls Episode 17 unknowingly. During the events of killing Mu-deok to see the Ice Stone’s powers, the stone acted on its own and moved toward Mu-deok. Sol-i realizes it could mean her secret will be revealed and takes action to destroy the stone.

But in doing so, the stone protected itself and created a secure typhoon barrier. When Mu-deok awakens inside the storm, she learns from a manifestation of a young Bu-yeon that the Ice Stone takes on many forms, and Mu-deok/Nak-su realizes she is in possession of the stone.

But an adult Bu-yeon warns her that the Ice Stone cannot be possessed, only used. If Nak-su craves too much power, the stone will make it worse. Fans also learn Mu-deok/Nak-su has also regained her powers. But due to the barrier the stone has created around Jeongjingak, her powers are at risk.

The barrier feeds on the energy of the mages if used. Seeing as a soul shifter if trapped with the characters, Mu-deok/Nak-su sacrifices her powers to stop him and save Jang Uk and the others. It is unclear if she has lost her powers for good.

Jang Gang never returned the Ice Stone

More details about the Ice Stone’s past are revealed in Alchemy of Souls Episode 18. Fans know Jang Gang unsealed the stone to save Lady Jin’s baby, who would become Bu-yeon. The drama also explains that Cho Chang was Jang Gang’s closest friend. He was the only one besides Jin Mu who knew of Jang Uk’s unique birth and helped hide the truth.

But the episode reveals that Jin Mu fabricated a lie, likely already being in cahoots with Shaman Choi. He tells Jang Gang that Cho Chang threatened to uncover the truth in exchange for the Alchemy of Souls.

It soon led to him going rogue and being killed by the mage families and Nak-su’s quest for revenge. But the episode also reveals that Jang Gang never gave the Ice Stone back. He only sealed it away in the lake. But even Jang Gang is unclear about how Jin Mu retrieved the stone. It could be that he had no idea of Bu-yeon’s true powers since he vanished from Daeho.

