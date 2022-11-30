3 Most Disturbing Passages From Kate Gosselin’s Leaked Journal Admitting to Physically Abusing Son Collin

Jon and Kate Plus 8 matriatch, Kate Gosselin’s parenting has been brought into question recently as one her sextuplets, Collin Gosselin, opened up about being institutionalized by his mother when he was only 12 years old in an interview for Entertainment Tonight.

Kate’s leaked journal from 2005-2007 sheds more light on Jon and Kate’s life behind the scenes. Here are the 3 most disturbing passages from Kate’s journal where she admits to abusing her son, Collin, when he was just a toddler.

How Kate Gosselin’s journal was found

The journalist Robert Hoffman, was a former writer for US Weekly, who was assigned to cover the family during their Jon and Kate Plus 8 years, spent many years with them at their home. He claims to be an insider and firsthand witness to Kate’s rude and oftentimes abusive behavior.

In his tell-all book, he gained access to Kate’s personal journal in a box of discarded documents and computer disks she threw out after kicking Jon out of the house. In the box, Hoffman stumbled across Kate’s daily journal from 2005-2007.

“I came across a treasure trove of Kate Gosselin’s personal documents and information. Among those documents was Kate’s personal, very detailed daily journal from 2005-2007, chronicling the Gosselin’s day-to-day lives — the good, and the very bad — in Kate’s own words,” he wrote in his 2014 book ‘Kate Gosselin: How She Fooled the World’

“The journal, once and for all, gives us a glimpse into what happened, behind closed doors, in Kate’s own words, and provides hard evidence that cannot be disputed,” Hoffman wrote. After the book’s release, Hoffman leaked Kate’s full journal online for the world to see, which has been verified based on the timeline and events Kate talks about in the journal. It can be found in its entirety here.

This isn’t the first time Kate has been accused of physical abuse. In 2020, when Kate and Jon were in the middle of a custody battle for Collin, the documents submitted to the court in Pennsylvania obtained by Daily Mail, Kate was accused of physically and emotionally abusing her son Collin. He claimed his mom zip-tied him to a chair and would make him sleep in a closet, led him to suffer from chronic PTSD. After Kate failed to appear in court, Jon was granted full physical and legal custody of Collin.

September 5, 2006 — Kate was ‘too rough’ on 2-year-old Collin

In Kate’s journal, she detailed the struggles she’s had trying to parent her son, Collin. On September 5, Kate says she was “too rough” with Collin, who was only 2 years old at the time. Here’s what she wrote:

“Today I was officially a horrible mommy. I failed all the way! I was absolutely awful to Collin who was awful to me! He does things just to irritate me! I told him at one point to sit in the corner (one of a million times) and he disregarded me and threw the one gate on the floor! I am too rough with him and the girls see that — I feel so guilty that I treated him like that that I will set out tomorrow to be a better mommy! I need to pray for my relationship with Collin… I can’t explain it. I love him so much but I don’t understand him. His frustration is unexplained and I don’t know what he wants a lot of times… he just starts shrieking and I tend to ignore it a lot. He is such a sweet boy and so cute and smart. But I just don’t understand him!!!! Lord please help me to understand Collin and help me to only feel love when he is near!!!! Hold my frustration with him and help me to feel only love!!!!! Help me to be a loving mother who is slow to wrath and quick to love!!!! Please help tomorrow to be a better day for all and help me to take time and play with my kids! Help all of us to benefit! Amen.” Kate Gosselin

January 2, 2007 — Kate was afraid she’d ‘seriously injure’ Collin

Colin was still only 2 years old when knocked over some high chairs after acting out and spilling beans on the floor. Kate said this sent her in a rage and she spanked him so hard she thought she may “seriously injure him.” Read the full passage from Kate’s journal below:

“I let the kids play for the first time in the water table that had beans in it instead…. Collin decided to pour the beans all over the floor while I was inside peeling potatoes, so the girls told me and I sent all the offenders inside. Well Collin didn’t like that I sent him in and when I was out in the garage, I heard three large bangs…I went inside and three highchairs were on the floor literally. I was instantly so SO angry, that I grabbed him and spanked him as hard as I could and thought I may seriously injure him so I sent him to his crib…. And whipped him into it very hard! I for the first time thought I may really lose it and am glad that I just let him in his crib til Jon came home! I have never felt that I may really seriously injure a child but today was that day!” Kate Gosselin

May 16, 2007 — Kate pulls 3-year-old Collin up ‘by the hair’

In one especially disturbing journal intry, Kate details pulling 3-year-old Collin “up by the hair” and spanking him “so hard” that she scared herself. Read the full excerpt below:

“Today I think I crossed the line. With the kids. All was sorta fine up til naptime. During naptime, Alexis and Joel trashed their room TWICE and were spanked both times….they had to stay in their beds for a long time and when I allowed them to come down with everyone else…and FIVE minutes later they were into the m&ms (potty training rewards) with Collin and I really REALLY lost it! I pulled Collin up by the hair and I spanked them so hard!!! I love them so much but I was so very angry with them! I put them back in their beds for their safety and I have apologized many many times but I still feel very very guilty!!! I love them and I saw my dad in myself today and that really scares me!!!!!” Kate Gosselin

How to get help: In the U.S., call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.

