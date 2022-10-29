3 Museums That the ‘Gilmore Girls’ Characters Would Love to Visit

During the seven seasons of Gilmore Girls, fans learned plenty about their favorite characters. Considering how much was known about Lorelai Gilmore and the quirky residents of Stars Hollow, we feel comfortable recommending a few museums for them to check out. They seem to align with their interests perfectly.

We could picture Morey Dell at the National Museum of Jazz in Harlem

Morey Dell remains one of the most mysterious Gilmore Girls characters. We didn’t learn much about Babette’s beloved husband, but we did know that he was a musician who loved playing multiple instruments.

Morey hated being anywhere early, but we are certain that Morey would have been on time to visit the National Museum of Jazz. The museum, located in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City, is home to expansive music collections and a video archive. The museum also regularly hosts events that we are certain Morey would love.

Sookie St. James would surely enjoy the Museum of Food and Drink

The Museum of Food and Drink in Brooklyn, NY, is the exact type of museum that would excite Sookie St. James, the acclaimed chef of the Dragonfly Inn. The Museum of Food and Drink offers rotating exhibits that celebrate all things food and culture. Along with rotating exhibits, the museum provides static displays that walk visitors through food history.

We can imagine Sookie St. James taking in the museum and using it to inspire new offerings for the inn’s menu. Sookie did, after all, love to try out new items and perfect her recipes. Who knows, Sookie might have even persuaded the museum to feature her magical risotto.

Lorelai Gilmore could find out what happened to all the anvils at Fisher & Norris Factory Museum

Lorelai Gilmore was great at posing some seriously interesting questions. During one Friday night dinner, she questioned what happened to all of the anvils. Lorelai posited that anvils were once so common that even children knew what they were because they appeared in cartoons. They eventually fell out of favor and seemed to disappear. Richard Gilmore had no idea where all the anvils had gone, either, and Richard seemed to know everything.

If Lorelai is still wondering where all the anvils went, she could get the answer at the Fisher & Norris Factory Museum in Howell Township, New Jersey. The privately owned museum has the largest Fisher & Norris anvil collection. Perhaps that is where all the anvils went.

RELATED: The Unsolved Mysteries of Stars Hollow: 3 More ‘Gilmore GIrls’ Mysteries That Leave Fans Perplexed