3 of the Most Maddening Moments of ‘Sister Wives’ Season 16

Season 16 of Sister Wives packed in a lot of drama. Fans of the famed TLC series watched the Brown family battle over coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions. They watched Kody Brown’s relationship with Christine Brown implode and his romance with Janelle Brown splinter, too. Amid all of the drama, there were also moments of sheer irony. We’ve collected three of the previous season’s most maddening moments just ahead of the premiere of season 17.

Kody Brown contracted COVID-19 from the nanny after making all of the family rules

Most of the strife in the Brown family during season 16 of Sister Wives centered around the pandemic. Kody and Robyn Brown insisted they were being the most careful, with Robyn and her children opting not to leave the house or let other people enter their home. Kody and Robyn also took to wiping down mail to prevent the virus from entering.

Sister Wives fans couldn’t help but notice the irony of Kody Brown contracting the virus from the one person outside their immediate family they were letting in the home. Christine Brown even famously asked what the nanny did to be considered safe for Robyn and her family. She wasn’t doing enough, apparently. She is the one who tested positive first.

Kody Brown insisted that Christine Blindsided him when she kicked him out of her house at the end of ‘Sister Wives’ season 16

Kody Brown has talked a lot about the end of his marriage to Christine Brown. To hear Kody tell it, he didn’t know that Christine was planning to leave him. Instead, he claimed he had no idea that things were bad enough between them for her to toss him from her living quarters.

Sister Wives fans found the statement a little odd. After all, Christine was pretty adamant about her feelings at the end of season 15 of Sister Wives. Kody also had access to hundreds of hours of family footage via the show and later claimed he had heard “rumors” that Christine was planning to leave him. Fans of the series want to know which story is true.

Kody and Robyn Brown made everyone get tested for COVID-19 before a family gathering, but they didn’t get tested

Kody and Robyn insisted they were taking the pandemic far more seriously than the rest of the family. They were so careful and concerned that they asked the entire family to get tested for coronavirus before getting together for Christmas. The family obliged, all testing negative before entering Kody and Robyn’s house.

The Brown family | Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Testing ahead of a large event was a prudent decision many families made before gathering. The request is perfectly acceptable, but shouldn’t Kody and Robyn have gotten tested, too? Kody and Robyn seemingly didn’t think they needed to test ahead of the event. After Robyn and Kody were informed that the nanny was sick with coronavirus, Robyn said that she and her family were being tested for the very first time. According to the timeline, the nanny tested positive for the virus after the family gathered for the holidays.

Sister Wives season 17 premieres on TLC on September 11. According to a recent trailer, much of the season will revolve around Christine’s decision to divorce Kody.

RELATED: 3 Times’ Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Absolutely Held a Grudge