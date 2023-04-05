3 Reasons Michelle Duggar Won’t Be Giving up Skirts Anytime Soon

Every so often, it looks like Michelle Duggar will shake loose of her ultra-conservative Christian beliefs and don a pair of pants. Over the last year, the famous mother of 19 has tricked Duggar family followers and photographers several times by wearing a black skirt over black leggings, giving the illusion that she’s tossed aside her “skirts-only” attire in favor of pants. Recently, there were murmurings that Michelle had ditched the skirts after she appeared with her daughters in a group picture. Despite how it looked, she wasn’t wearing pants, and it doesn’t look like she is planning a big rebellion. Michelle Duggar will likely continue to dress in skirts and dresses in public for three reasons.

Michelle Duggar won’t wear pants because of Jim Bob Duggar

The Duggar family’s strict adherence to an ultra-conservative Christian ministry called the Institute of Basic Life Principles is no big secret. While the family didn’t speak openly about the IBLP by name during their TLC shows, they did share how their faith influenced their family structure.

Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar | Peter Kramer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

According to the IBLP, husbands have “authority” over all other family members. In short, the man of the house makes the rules, and his wife is considered his “helpmeet.” Based on the family’s religious beliefs, Jim Bob Duggar has the final say over what happens in his home. Many family critics theorize that Jim Bob remains committed to the women in his family maintaining modest dress. As long as Jim Bob Dugger prefers skirts, Michelle Duggar and their underaged daughters will continue to wear them.

The mother of 19 expressed concerns about her daughters wearing pants

While Jim Bob Duggar is the family member who makes the rules, according to the family’s ultra-conservative Christian beliefs, Michelle Duggar actively supports modest dress. The mother of 19 allegedly took issue with her daughters’ decisions to branch out from skirts and dresses. From the sounds of it, Michelle is vehemently opposed to women wearing pants, so she’s not about to put on a pair.

During his 2021 testimony during the Duggar sisters’ invasion of privacy lawsuit, Jeremy Vuolo revealed that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar had spoken to him and his wife, Jinger Vuolo, about modesty. He noted that Michelle specifically discussed her journey toward “modesty” in the form of wearing skirts and dresses wit them. According to the US Sun, Jeremy also revealed that Jinger and her parents had become more emotionally distant in recent years, although he did not state that Jinger’s change in style caused any rift. Duggar family critics suspect lifestyle changes, style changes, and Jinger and Jeremy’s big move to California likely did lead to some tension.

Jinger Vuolo was the first Duggar daughter to wear pants in public. Jill Dillard soon followed. Jessa Seewald and Joy-Anna Forsyth debuted their new styles more recently. Jana Duggar, who remains unmarried, was the most recent Duggar to ditch the skirts. The family’s youngest four daughters still wear only dresses in public.

Religion is still important to Michelle Duggar

Most importantly, Michelle Duggar won’t give up skirts because she still adheres to the Institute of Basic Life Principles’ teaching. The couple raised all of their children in the IBLP, but most of the married Duggar girls now follow different religious sects, although all still appear Christian. The Duggar daughters who no longer wear skirts exclusively are the ones who no longer belong to the IBLP, for the most part.

The Duggars | D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra

Related Jinger Vuolo Admits She Now Laughs at Duggar Family Courtship Rules

Jinger Vuolo opened up about disentangling herself from the IBLP in her book, Becoming Free Indeed. Jill Dillard and her husband, Derick Dillard, revealed they were no longer a part of the IBLP during a 2020 interview. Jessa and Joy haven’t spoken openly about their religious affiliations, but Ben Seewald, Jessa’s husband, is currently a pastor at a Baptist church. Joy noted she and her husband, Austin Forsyth, looked to the bible for insight into modest dress instead of the teachings of the IBLP.

While we’ll continue to keep our eyes peeled for any change in Michelle Duggar’s wardrobe, we don’t think it’s likely she’ll show up anywhere in a pair of skinny jeans. You never know, though. Stranger things have happened.