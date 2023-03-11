3 Reasons Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Skipping King Charles’ Coronation Will Be a Huge Mistake

It’s official, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been invited to King Charles III’s coronation. In a statement, the pair’s spokesperson said: “I can confirm the duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether the duke and duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

While we await their decision, here are three reasons it will be a huge mistake for the Sussexes to skip the biggest royal event in decades.

King Charles III, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle attend a reception at Buckingham Palace | Dominic Lipinski / POOL / AFP

Not going could backfire on the Sussexes

There’s been so much attention on whether or not Harry and Meghan will attend the coronation because as many royal watchers have pointed out, they’re in sort of a catch-22.

Actually attending the event after everything they claimed the royal family did to them would make the couple look hypocritical as there would be questions about why they would want to be at an affair with those people who allegedly mistreated them. But not going would be big mistake that could also backfire because it would make the Sussexes look mean-spirited and imply that they are the ones who don’t want to heal the rift by not accepting the king’s olive branch.

As royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital: “If they decline, they will look petty. If they accept, they are then open to charges of hypocrisy and will be questioned regarding the legitimacy of their claims.”

Being there will be good for their brand

Prince Harry and Meghan know that being at the coronation will keep them relevant with their names in the headlines. There will be plenty of eyes on them and interest in their every move if they are present that day.

The duke and duchess have demonstrated that they want to be seen and in a column for the New Zealand Herald royal commentator Daniela Elser wrote: “The minute we see one of Meghan’s Gianvito Rossi-clad feet stepping into the millennium-old Abbey … TV cameras and the global press horde will be trained on her … to catch every blink and glance at the Prince and Princess of Wales.”

It will also keep the Sussexes’ connection to the royal family firmly intact. As much as they claim to dislike the institution being associated with that institution and having that connection has made and continues to make them a lot of money.

Won’t want to miss historic event

Finally, the coronation is historic ceremony and Charles is the oldest king ever to be crowned. It seems unlikely that Meghan and especially the youngest son of the monarch would want to miss such a monumental event.

“The coronation is a religious ceremony. Charles is anointed in the eyes of God,” royal author Ingrid Seward explained. She added: “I think Harry will be swept away by the momentum of it once he gets here. It’s really serious stuff.”