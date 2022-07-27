3 Reasons ‘Thor 5’ Will Never Happen

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor movie franchise was in bad shape before Taika Waititi came on board. Many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans hated The Dark World, but Waititi and Hemsworth revived enthusiasm with Ragnarok. They teamed for 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder, which proved to be a hit. Fans want to know when Thor 5 will hit theaters, but there are three reasons it will never happen.

MCU Phase 5 does not include ‘Thor 5’ in its list of movies

Marvel boss Kevin Feige famously maps out the MCU’s future years in advance. It gives everyone involved a target to shoot for, but the rigid structure doesn’t allow for much — if any — wiggle room.

At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Feige mapped out MCU Phase 5, and Thor 5 wasn’t part of his plans. Phase 5 includes six movies and extends into mid-2024, with movies hitting theaters every two to six months. When you add limited series on Disney+, every confirmed project in Phase 5 includes 12 properties over two years.

Feige has Phase 5 and bits of Phase 6 mapped out, and Thor 5 is not part of the future right now.

Chris Hemsworth will age out of the Thor role at some point

Hemsworth has said he’ll stop playing Thor when the ideas become stale and there’s no new ground to cover. After 11 years and four solo films, overcoming that challenge becomes tougher each time out.

Hemsworth enjoys playing the character, but at some point it won’t be up to him.

MCU Phase 6 includes a Fantastic Four movie scheduled for late 2024 and two Avengers movies for mid- and late-2025, per Marvel. Hemsworth turns 40 in August 2023. If a hypothetical Thor 5 somehow slots into Phase 6, Hemsworth’s age could determine whether he continues.

Robert Downey Jr. played Iron Man well into his 40s, but that aligned with Tony Stark/Iron Man as a character. Chris Evans walked away from Captain America in his early 40s.

Forty-something Chris Pratt is about to say goodbye to Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3.

The longer Marvel waits to make Thor 5, the less likely it is that Hemsworth will be able to believably pull off what might be one of the most physical roles in the MCU.

Taika Waititi’s schedule could prevent ‘Thor 5’ from happening

Thor: Love and Thunder’s credits included a line that read, “Thor will return.” It surprised Hemsworth and Waititi, but the director quickly commented with some ideas for a possible Thor 5. The actor and director would love to team up a third time, but Waititi’s schedule could stand in the way.

Just as Marvel’s schedule filled up with Phase 5 and 6 releases, Waititi looks incredibly busy over the next few years, per his IMDb page.

He’s slated to write and direct over the next few years, including Next Goal Wins (completed), The Incal (pre-production), Akira (announced), the Time Bandits TV show (announced), and a forthcoming Star Wars movie, which Disney hasn’t approved yet. We’re Wolves and Flash Gordon are two upcoming screenplays on Waititi’s schedule.

Hemsworth and Waititi seem dead set on doing Thor 5 together, but it might never happen unless the director walks away from some projects.

Between Marvel’s careful planning, Hemsworth’s age, and Waititi’s schedule, Thor 5 will likely never happen.

