3 Reasons Why Eddie Munson’s Death Was Unnecessarily Tragic in ‘Stranger Things’ 4 Volume 2

Fans’ hearts were broken by the finale of Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 when it came to Eddie’s ending storyline. and death. The metalhead met his tragic demise in the Upside Down after losing a fight against the Demobats trying to save Dustin and buy some time. By all accounts, Eddie died an unsung hero, but it is also one of the reasons why fans are so upset about the sequence of events. Here are three hard-hitting reasons why Eddie’s death did not bode well with fans.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things 4 Volume 2. ]

Eddie’s death did not stop Vecna’s grand plan in ‘Stranger Things’ 4 Volume 2

In the final two episodes of the season, the characters devise a plan to stop Vecna as the source. To execute their plan, they need a diversion to move the Demobats away from Creel House. Dustin and Eddie are the distraction, leading to Eddie’s epic Metallica solo. But to buy everyone more time and save Dustin, Eddie runs off, luring the monsters away.

Realizing he is also running away as he did with Chrissy, Eddie fights them off to the end. Fans were angered when realizing Eddie’s death did not stop Vecna’s plan in Stranger Things 4. Vecna’s goal was to have the Upside Down breach into Hawkins and take over. In the finale, Vecna succeeds when Max technically becomes his final kill.

Fans felt Eddie’s death was unjustifiable as he could have kept running for longer until Nancy, Steve, and Robin set Vecna on fire, disintegrating all the creatures. Fans can argue that Eddie’s death was to save Dustin and his friends, not Hawkins. Was Eddie’s death in vain, seeing as the Upside Down still manifested into Hawkins?

Hawkins will remember him as a serial killer and cult leader instead of a hero

A big part of Eddie’s story is that he is accused of Chrissy’s murder. Also, two of Vecna’s following murders. When Eddie learns of the Upside Down, he risks his life to save the town and his new friends. But after his death, there is a two-day time jump, and fans learn how Hawkins sees Eddie.

News reports state that Eddie is still a murderer and went missing during the earthquakes. They also presume him dead and show some glee over the matter. His uncle’s “Missing Persons” poster at the shelter is vandalized. The town blames him for the murders, call him a cult leader, and holds Hellfire Club responsible.

Hawkins is unaware of Eddie’s heroic actions to save a town that hated him. Fans on Twitter comment, “All of this is why Eddie Munson’s death hurts so bad. No one mourned him except for Dustin and his Uncle Wayne. The town still thinks he’s a murderer and that he led a satanic cult. They don’t know that despite the sh*t they gave him, he fought for them. He died for them.”

When Dustin tells Eddie’s uncle the truth, his death seems even more upsetting. Mr. Munson knew Eddie was a good guy, and Eddie would likely never prove his innocence.

Eddie never gets to meet Will and graduate in ‘Stranger Things’ 4 Volume 2

When first meeting Eddie, fans were moved by his lunchroom speech about ’86 finally being his year. He is also a repeating senior “army crawling” to finally graduate. After Eddie died in the finale of Stranger Things 4, fans came to a heartbreaking realization.

Eddie will never get to graduate as he dreamed. Much less walk on stage, flip the principal the bird, and get out of Hawkins. Fans feel Eddie was a misunderstood teen caught in the turmoil of the Satanic Panic craze and Hawkins’s dark reality.

A fan on Twitter comments, “eddie munson was so misunderstood and it broke my heart when he said he was going to finally graduate and even after his death they still treat him like the villain.” Another heartbreak about Eddie’s death is that he never got to meet Will.

At certain points in the series, Will shows his sadness over being unable to play D&D with his friends. If Eddie had stayed alive, he would have become instant friends with Will. “Eddie and will never meet but i’m sure they would have loved each other. they could have played D&D together….” said one fan on Twitter. Eddie Munson left a lasting impression fans are petitioning to bring back for the next season.

