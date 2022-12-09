3 Recent Hints That ‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Has Left Kody Brown and 1 Hint That She Hasn’t

Janelle Brown and Kody Brown’s romance hit seriously troubled waters during season 17 of Sister Wives. While some fans believe the show’s latest season will end with Janelle’s decision to leave her decades-long marriage, we aren’t so sure about that. After all, the footage that TLC is currently airing is pretty old. We don’t necessarily think things got better between the oddly-matched pair, though. We’ve collected three recent hints that suggest Janelle has actually left Kody and one clue that she hasn’t.

Kody Brown launched a business sans his second wife

In August 2022, Kody Brown made a business move that made it clear he doesn’t consider himself a part of a plural family any longer. The father of 18, who has long insisted the family’s money is a “pooled resource,” launched a business. The business name seems to suggest it only pertains to the family he shares with Robyn Brown. Only Robyn Brown and Kody Brown are owners of the business.

According Ok! Magazine, Dabsark Entertainment, LLC was founded in May with Robyn Brown and Kody Brown named as members. Meri Brown and Janelle Brown, Kody’s other wives, were not listed on the paperwork. Dabsark is an acronym of the family’s names; Dayton, Aurora, Breanna, Solomon, Ariella, Robyn, and Kody. There is no word on what Dabsark Entertainment does just yet.

Janelle Brown and Kody Brown sat separately during Logan Brown and Michelle Petty’s wedding

For months, Sister Wives fans have speculated about the state of Janelle and Kody’s marriage. Fans have insisted that Janelle Brown has left Kody Brown and backed it up with circumstantial evidence. Still, some believe an October 2022 family event is all the proof one needs to assume the couple is no longer together. In October, Logan Brown wed his longtime love, Michelle Petty, in an intimate outdoor ceremony. The seating chart gave everything away, argue fans.

The couple ensured Michelle’s mother and Logan’s mother had front-row seats, but they left the rest of the seating open for the rest of the guests to choose where to sit. The plural couple did not sit together despite Logan being Janelle and Kody’s eldest child. Kody was spotted sitting one row back and across the aisle from Janelle. Traditionally, the groom’s parents would sit together, but occasionally, in the case of divorce, they opt not to be seated together.

Janelle Brown celebrated her daughter’s birthday sans Kody Brown

Most recently, Janelle Brown fueled separation rumors by celebrating her youngest child’s birthday without mentioning Kody Brown. Janelle took to Instagram to wish her daughter, Savanah Brown, a happy 18th birthday. Janelle said that they celebrated the milestone birthday early while visiting Las Vegas. They were in town to spend the holiday with Logan and Michelle.

Kody was not mentioned in the shoutout and has not appeared in a single picture Janelle posted in over a year. Kody once suggested birthdays were a big deal in the Brown family. Since he completely ignored Gabriel Brown’s birthday and seemed to be a no-show for Savanah’s big day, one can assume Janelle and Kody aren’t on speaking terms. It wouldn’t be the first time the father of 18 abandoned children because he was at odds with their mother.

Gwendlyn Brown says it hasn’t happened yet

While there are plenty of hints that Janelle and Kody’s marriage is over, one nagging clue suggests the mother of six is still hanging on, despite a complete lack of effort and consideration from her spiritual husband. During a recent social media Q&A, Gwendlyn Brown alleged that Janelle had not yet left Kody. She said she was “holding out hope” it would still happen.

Gwendlyn, one of Kody and Christine’s middle children, has recently launched a Patreon to talk about her famous family and her experience on reality TV. The 21-year-old college student has spilled plenty of tea, so if Janelle Brown has left Kody Brown, she probably wouldn’t lie about it. Still, we don’t know how much Gwen is allowed to say. After all, the Brown family is still working with TLC on additional Sister Wives seasons.